Sailors Volunteer at Tampa Housing Authority’s Back to School Bash

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo | TAMPA, Fla. (Aug. 8, 2024) Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Krystin Johnston, attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami, passes out backpacks to students during the Tampa Housing Authority's 15th annual Back to School Bash held at the Oaks at Riverview Community Center, Aug. 8, 2024. The free event is for THA residents and in support of providing low-income families with supplies for the incoming school year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

TAMPA, Florida – Sailors attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami volunteered in support of the Tampa Housing Authority’s 15th annual Back to School Bash held at the Oaks at Riverview Community Center in Tampa, August 8, 2024.



“This event provides an opportunity for our residents’ children to start school with a nice backpack and supplies,” said Stephanie Graham Guillmore, director of program and property services, Tampa Housing Authority. “These students are typically from very low income families and can’t afford it so it helps them have what they need to be able to participate at their best and be successful in school.”



Guillmore said that some households may have as many as ten school-aged children and the cost of school supplies becomes too much for some parents to handle. According to the THA website, the free, yearly event aims to relieve that burden.



Hundreds of children and youth, from elementary to high-school age, also participated in fun activities, shared in a free lunch and met with local business and community leaders. Other supporters from the community included the Tampa Police Department, Tampa Fire Rescue, NFL Alumni Tampa Bay Chapter, Tampa Bay Buffalo Soldiers, and many more.



The Navy fosters community service to create and sustain partnerships with the public, at home and abroad, and increase public awareness and understanding of the Navy.



Since its inception, Navy personnel have participated in the bash. Every year, Sailors and civilians gather donations for the children and speak to the participants about the Navy. Sailors from Tampa Bay area offices provide opening and closing remarks, showcase the different uniforms the Navy dons, and provide information about the various entry programs and jobs available.



This year, the responsibility of coordinating the Navy’s presence for the event was passed to Yeoman 1st Class Michael Nye, who serves as a classifier and military liaison petty officer at Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) Tampa.



“This is a tradition for us here at MEPS Tampa,” said Nye. “I took on the coordinator role because it is an important community-building event for us to continue supporting. We are proud to return the gratitude of service to our citizens and this is a valuable opportunity for the kids to also learn who we are and what we do. We need to keep engaging with our community. America wants to know what we do and you never know, a future Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy could be growing up just around the corner.”



These Sailors’ contribution doesn’t go unnoticed.



“The Navy Sailors bring an image of success for the children to see,” said Guillmore. “I see them - they play with the kids, spend time with them, and even help us clean up. They come to this every year with their hearts and souls.I can’t ask for anything better than that.”



NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet.



Meet your local Sailors here: https://www.navy.com/contact-us/find-a-recruiter, or to find out more about America’s Navy, visit us at https://www.navy.com/.