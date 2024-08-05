Cable Dawgs are wired for challenges

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Airmen across the installation rely on the 325th Communications Squadron cable and antenna systems unit, or “Cable Dawgs.” Whether it’s sustaining network functionality or enabling unrivaled air combat power, Cable Dawgs are the backbone for effective communications across Tyndall, encompassing the 325th Fighter Wing and various tenant units.



Cable Dawgs perform various duties, from climbing radio towers to installing cables or performing preventative maintenance inspections on cables regardless of if they’re buried underground, running through a conduit system or on top of telephone poles.



“Our primary mission is to keep everything running smoothly and verify that [military construction] projects continue without delays,” said Staff Sgt. James Grooms, 325th CS noncommissioned officer in charge of cable and antenna systems. “We maintain 68,000 miles of indoor and outdoor cables, supporting 5,000 joint and coalition users across the installation.”



Ensuring swift restorations are made to mission critical wiring is emphasized within the cable and antenna systems unit, as delays can result in significant costs for the Air Force and can disrupt not only the 325th FW’s mission but all units within the base, such as Air Force North Command and First Air Force missions as well.



“Cable Dawgs are crucial because we provide the physical infrastructure for communications,” Airman Rachel Perales, 325th CS cable and antenna systems technician said. “Without us, there wouldn’t be connections to networks, essentially putting a pause to base operations. Our work may go unnoticed but when there’s a problem, we have to address them immediately to keep the mission on track.”



Cable Dawgs become technically advanced in a multitude of skills, benefiting them in and out of the military. These skills range from handling cable cuts, splicing fiber cables thinner than a strand of hair for connection restorations and climbing towers that are hundreds of feet tall to ensure signals are transmitted properly.



Having several construction projects across the installation brings an increased risk of accidental damage to communication cables. Nevertheless, these Airmen are ready to respond 24/7 to ensure mission readiness.



Grooms shared experiences where his team has worked to fix damaged cables and restore communications before morning, allowing for no disruptions to normal operations. He explained situations like these highlight the team's cooperativeness, flexibility and efficiency while confirming communications for mission critical scenarios are viable.



“When there’s a cable cut, we have to dig to locate it, leave enough room for spare cable, bring it to a controlled environment and splice it with our equipment before replacing it,” Grooms explained. “It requires patience, focus and precision. Even the smallest mistake can jeopardize repairs. I admire how the team will get together regardless of when it is, showing our camaraderie and drive to make sure our job is done.”



Perales explained that despite the challenges, she finds the work rewarding due to the problem-solving aspects of their career field and the critical nature of their duties. For her, the experiences she’s gained as a Cable Dawg have provided valuable perspectives and opportunities for personal growth, pushing her to embrace challenges and step out of her comfort zone.



“Pilots can’t communicate to essential personnel without a network…our goals or mission wouldn’t be able to function,” said Grooms. “We’re critical in providing connections so everyone can continue on their day-to-day operations obstacle-free.”

