“If the Nation Calls.. Are You Ready Now?” Col. Jeffrey Emphasizes Readiness at Assumption of Command

Col. Douglas C. Jeffrey, IV, accepted command of the 433rd Airlift Wing during an assumption of command ceremony here, Aug. 4.



Maj. Gen. D. Scott Durham, 4th Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony and presented the 433rd AW guidon to Jeffrey.



Maj. Gen. D. Scott Durham, 4th Air Force commander, addresses an audience of 433rd Airlift Wing Citizen Airmen and community members at the 433rd AW assumption of command ceremony for Col. Douglas C. Jeffrey, IV, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Aug. 4, 2024. Durham is the commander of Fourth Air Force, Air Force Reserve Command located at March Air Reserve Base, California, and commands the strategic airlift and air-refueling units located throughout the continental U.S., Hawaii and Guam.



“Your support and presence remind us of the vital importance of the joint effort of the 433rd Airlift Wing that enables the mission of the 4th Air Force to be mission-ready and Airman focused,” said Durham to an audience of Reserve Citizen Airmen. "The 433rd Airlift Wing, also known as the Alamo Wing, is assigned by the Fourth Air Force to provide strategic airlift for deployment and supply of combat and support forces worldwide. And it's the only Air Force Reserve formal training unit that provides initial and advanced Lockheed C-5M Super Galaxy flight qualifications for pilots, engineers, and loadmasters for the total force.”



Durham expressed gratitude for the efforts of the 433rd AW and introduced the new wing commander, highlighting Jeffrey’s distinguished military career.



“I thank you Doug, as you take command of this remarkable wing,” said Durham. “There's much change for the Air Force and the Air Force Reserve as we restructure to prepare for Great Power Competition in the future. But at this level, our Reserve Force must keep a steady eye on the mission at hand and be prepared now while our Air Force evolves the way we present forces to the Joint Force.”



Durham emphasized the importance of following Air Force doctrine, the commander’s intent, and to trust subordinates to complete their assigned missions. He highlighted how vital family support is, and thanked Jeffrey’s wife, Molly, and his family members present for their support. He thanked the Airmen for their volunteerism and presented the guidon to Jeffrey.



“Now to the Airmen of the Alamo Wing, I'd like to talk to y'all just for a brief moment,” said Jeffrey after accepting the guidon. “You come from towns across this country, from around the world… and no matter where you’re from, this is now your home. It’s a home away from home. You've welcomed Molly and I, and you've made us feel like family.”



Jeffrey urged Airmen to remember their purpose for serving in the armed forces.



“We believe in the pursuit of freedom by challenging the status quo,” said Jeffrey. “We have to think differently because our enemies’ tactics are changing, but make no mistake, their strategy remains the same, and they've said as much… So, my question is… Are you ready now? If the nation calls, are you ready now?”



Jeffrey reflected on his time as a young officer and how he was ready and also had to transform for the future. He reminded Airmen to remember the foundational principles and to get back to the basics.



“I’m going to leave you with the words of Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Army Staff Sergeant David Bellavia: This entire military is one cohesive, dedicated force. And the threats to our nations, they do not sleep. They're watching our every move. Iran, Russia, China, North Korea, ISIS, Al Qaeda, they may be watching this right now… We will not be intimidated. We will not back down. We've seen war. We do not want war. But if you want war with the United States of America, there's one thing I can promise you. So help me God, someone else will raise your sons and daughters. We fight so our children never have to. We fight for one day when our children and our enemies’ children can discuss their differences without fear or loathing. We fight so that anyone out there thinking about raising arms against our citizens or our allies realize the futility of attrition against a disciplined, professional, and lethal force built to withstand anything you can dream of throwing at us. Americans want this country. Americans want this kind of world. And we stand ready to defend it, to protect it.”

