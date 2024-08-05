3rd Infantry Division's 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team attends National Training Center

Photo By Spc. Rebeca Soria | A Bradley Fighting Vehicle (BFV) crew, assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Rebeca Soria | A Bradley Fighting Vehicle (BFV) crew, assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, scans the area for opposition forces at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, July 18, 2024. Cavalry scouts operate the BFVa with infantry dismounts and M1 Abrams tanks being utilized together in an armored brigade combat team. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rebeca Soria) see less | View Image Page

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team (1st ABCT), 3rd Infantry Division (3rd ID), has spent the last month training at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, Calif., honing their warfighting capabilities and improving readiness.

The brigade, composed of approximately 4,500 Soldiers, spent their rotation at NTC fighting in rough and realistic battlefield scenarios against a simulated enemy (11th Armored Cavalry Regiment), known as the "Blackhorse Regiment."

Staff Sgt. Cole Hawks, a squad leader with 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st ABCT, 3rd ID, highlighted the interconnected nature of the training. "Everything has its part that is played and ties into the bigger picture," Hawks said.

The brigade performed well in the cross-country deployment of vehicles and successfully executed the first installation restoration program deployment to NTC since 2003, while conducting a special combined arms breach under night conditions.

“The overall goal of going to NTC was to stress the brigade in a harsh environment, while successfully improving and strengthening ourselves,” said Capt. Matthew Lund, chief of operations with 1st ABCT, 3rd ID. “The brigade executed each mission well, learning and improving along the way.”

While traveling approximately 150 miles during the operation, with more than 250 hours of continuous contact and multiple engagements, the unit conducted various electronic warfare operations, including electronic attacks and sonic deception operations.

They also implemented a design with four phases of force-on-force operations and two phases under live-fire conditions, with over 330 live-fire missions.

Even though maintenance was challenging during large-scale operations, the brigade improved its process for ordering parts and installing those parts in a timely manner.

Hawks emphasized the importance of communication and coordination within the unit. "We're able to effectively communicate well, and come up with good coordination within planning,” said Hawks. “We have pretty good trust so we know that they're going to be able to seize and take their piece of the pie while we're also taking our piece of the pie. So overall the mission has been accomplished within both sides."

When the Raider Brigade experienced record temperatures of 116°, brigade medical personnel were able to effectively treat casualties in a timely and safe manner, demonstrating their ability to operate in harsh environments.

The brigade successfully conducted a brigade-level combined arms breach at night, the first of its kind in more than 20 years at NTC, while effectively using modern Abrams tanks and Bradley Fighting Vehicles during engagements.

Raider Brigade utilized small, unmanned aircraft systems to successfully locate enemies over long distances. The brigade flew over 21 hours with different aircraft types for various durations.

They also experimented with the brigade support battalion configuration, splitting into two nodes, which improved the overall effectiveness of the mission.

The Raider brigade validated the importance of armored multipurpose vehicles (AMPV) as effective command posts at various levels while remaining mobile.

“Raider was the first brigade to go to NTC with the AMPV,” said Lund. “With this (vehicle), it allows command posts to be more versatile, including faster setup and tear down, along with not having to bring the usual setups.”

Raider brigade successfully completed their rotation while improving their warfighting abilities as a brigade combat team.

The Raider brigade will take the lessons learned at NTC and continue to get stronger, proving why 3rd ID is the 'hammer’ of the XVIII Airborne Corps.