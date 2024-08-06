OCADA Tackles Growing Need for Air Defense Artillery Soldiers in the U.S. Army

Photo By Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk | Sgt. Maj. George S. Rupprecht, Air Defense Artillery Proponent Sergeant Major, Office,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk | Sgt. Maj. George S. Rupprecht, Air Defense Artillery Proponent Sergeant Major, Office, Chief of Air Defense Artillery; and Sgt. Darren Jackson, Air and Missile Defense crew member with 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade, both out of Fort Sill, Oklahoma gather with Future Soldier Preparatory Course Trainees who chose a career in Air Defense after successfully completing FSPC at Fort Jackson, South Carolina July 27. The goal of FSPC trainees is to graduate by improving their Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) test and/or fitness score to be able to select a Military Occupational Specialty and continue on to basic combat training. see less | View Image Page

In recent years, the United States Army has seen a growing need for Air Defense Artillery Soldiers to protect against evolving threats from enemy aircraft and missiles. The Air Defense Artillery Commandant's Office and Office, Chief of Air Defense Artillery are crucial in ensuring the Army has the necessary personnel to counter these threats and safeguard our nation effectively.



To accomplish this objective, OCADA took its recruiting initiative to the Future Soldier Preparatory Course at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, to inform trainees of opportunities in the Air Defense profession.



"Since its inception in August 2022, FSPC has provided focused academic and fitness instruction for those who have the desire and ability to achieve the Army standards, qualify for a military occupational specialty, and proceed onto Basic Combat Training," said Sgt. Maj. George S. Rupprecht, Air Defense Artillery Proponent Sergeant Major, OCADA. "Informing FSPC trainees of what Air Defense does has proven invaluable to helping trainees determine future assignments and career opportunities throughout our growing branch."



OCADA director, sergeant major, career managers, and Air Defense Soldiers with 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command visit FSPC monthly as part of their recruitment efforts to attract qualified trainees.



"Since October 2023, with the monthly recruiting efforts from Team OCADA and the FSPC program out at Fort Jackson, we have enlisted 751 new ADA Soldiers into Career Management Field 14," said Rupprecht. "Without those engagements, that number could have been as low as 176 utilizing the initial non-engaged weekly average of 2-4 new CMF14 Soldiers weekly. Over the last two years, ADA has been in the bottom three for CMF Non-Prior Service recruitment. This year, we are on track to meet and exceed our target accession numbers."



Upon completing an FSPC academic cycle, trainees retake the Armed Forces Vocational Aptitude Battery in hopes of qualifying for a suitable MOS.



"Up until FSPC started, I had countless individuals who could not get past the hurdle of a 31 ASVAB score," said Master Sgt. Warren Newton, Army guidance counselor with U.S. Army Recruiting Command at Fort Jackson. "FSPC helped these individuals get the tutoring they needed without lowering the quality of recruits, but rather investing the time tutoring individuals wanting to join the Army."



Career managers share their experience in military operations and understanding of Air Defense systems to attract the Soldiers necessary to operate them.



"The intent is to provide information on the branch as a whole and then each MOS, the requirements, advanced individual training, line scores, and secret clearance requirements, to broaden their horizons and give trainees a look into a branch that is not well known, but that is now becoming prevalent in the media and around the world," said Sgt. 1st Class Johnathon A. Huitt, Patriot fire control enhanced operator senior career manager, OCADA. "Air Defense is born in the modern battlefield; when you look at a large-scale combat environment, infantry, armored divisions, cavalry scouts, field artillery, all of them play an integral part, but when it comes down to it, air superiority is key. ADA can suppress air threats that could come through, such as the proliferation of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones."



The threat to U.S. forces and assets continues to increase with the proliferation of advanced missile systems and unmanned aerial vehicles by hostile nations.



"As our adversaries continue to develop new tactics and technology to bypass traditional Air Defenses, the demand for skilled ADA Soldiers has increased," said Sgt. 1st Class Roger K. Euller, Patriot launching station enhanced operator senior career manager, OCADA. "The U.S. Army must adapt to these changing threats by recruiting, training, and equipping a new generation of Soldiers to operate sophisticated Air Defense systems effectively."



By offering competitive benefits and incentives, such as bonuses and education opportunities, OCADA can attract top talent to fill critical ADA roles.



"Trainees were asking about ADA bonuses, and the opportunity is there with some trainees qualifying for up to $28,000 in bonuses based on their ASVAB score and job selection," said Cpl. William Fast, Air Defense enhanced early warning system operator and command driver with 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command. "Trainees also asked about the different locations that Air Defense Soldiers visit. They showed interest in South Korea and Germany, and some were interested in Italy, too. They heard that 14P, Air and Missile Defense crewmembers had recently started a new unit there."



OCADA prioritizes training and readiness to ensure Soldiers are prepared to respond to emerging threats and effectively protect our national security.



"I believe trainees will have a rewarding career if they choose ADA," said Huitt. "We are a career that does not stay stagnant at certain ranks; the promotion opportunities are there, the travel opportunities are there, and for those that are interested in being able to travel around the world and experience different cultures and foods, the opportunity is there for them as well. The direction Air Defense is headed and how fast it is growing and modernizing makes it one of those jobs that will not phase out. It is a lifelong experience that will be both rewarding and beneficial inside and outside the Army when they qualify for high-paying jobs upon completion of service."



The growing need for ADA Soldiers in the U.S. Army underscores the importance of Air Defense capabilities to counter aerial threats in the modern battlefield. The ADA Commandant's Office and OCADA play a vital role in recruiting, manning, and training ADA Soldiers to operate equipment and maintain U.S. Army air and space superiority. FSPC trainees proved to be a valuable source of such talent.