Airmen from multiple installations assist 49th CMS flights

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ojani Auguste, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron fuels systems apprentice, left, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua White, 372nd Training Squadron Detachment 25 aircraft fuels system technician, performs maintenance on an F-16 Viper at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 6, 2024. White has been assisting with manning issues within the 49th Component Maintenance Squadron's fuels flight, helping to boost morale and overall performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

Over the past two months, Airmen from four different installations have been supporting the 49th Component Maintenance Squadron’s fuels and egress flights.



There are six Airmen in total that come from Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Laughlin AFB, Texas, Eglin AFB, Florida and Eielson AFB, Alaska to support the fuels and egress flights.



“We deeply appreciate the help from these installations,” said Master Sgt. Joseph Anger, 49th CMS accessories flight chief. “Although we don’t have the statistics for the fuels flight, these Airmen have saved the egress flight about 10 weeks worth of work and cut down weekend duties by 84%.”



Of those six Airmen, three are assisting with the fuels flight, while the other three are assisting with the egress flight. The purpose of having these Airmen here is to help with manning issues between both flights.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua White, an aircraft fuels system technician from the 372nd Training Squadron Detachment 25 at Eielson, is one of the three Airmen who has been supporting the fuels flight.



“I was very excited to come here because I not only get to learn new things but also provide much-needed support,” said White. “When getting an opportunity like this, you can either be upset about it or you can look at all the good things you’ll accomplish being here.”



From a leadership standpoint, Anger emphasized that he hopes the Airmen in both fuels and egress flights will benefit from the fresh perspectives and new insights that these Airmen present.



“Working with these Airmen from other installations has been amazing,” said Anger. “Their adaptability and willingness to integrate into our operations have been invaluable, showcasing the strength of collaborative efforts across different bases.”



During their time here, these Airmen have not only helped reduce the hours of work but also helped to boost morale throughout the two flights.



“These individuals can bring innovative approaches and best practices from their home bases, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and learning,” said Anger. “This exchange not only boosts operational effectiveness but also enriches the professional development of our Airmen by exposing them to diverse experiences and techniques, enhancing our readiness in Great Power Competition.”