Securing the Homeland: Northern Strike 24-2 replicates aerial threats

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Tristan Viglianco | A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, from the 180th Fighter Wing, Ohio Air National...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Tristan Viglianco | A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, from the 180th Fighter Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, flies during Exercise Northern Strike 2024-2, at Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport, Michigan, Aug. 7, 2024. The 180th FW is participating in a homeland defense exercise scenario, where it will combat aerial threats. NS24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from Aug. 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Exercise Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco) see less | View Image Page

Cruise missiles and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) are an emerging challenge our nation’s Air Force will face in the future. Northern Strike (NS) 24-2 is replicating this threat with several unique platforms designed to train various skills such as: detection, identification, destruction, and command and control (C2) in a live-fly environment.



Over the course of exercise, Aug. 3-17, Air National Guard (ANG) F-16 Fighting Falcons, from the 113th Wing, District of Columbia ANG, Joint Base Andrews, Md, and the 180th Fighter Wing (FW), Ohio ANG, Toledo Air National Guard Base (ANGB), Ohio will train against these threats. Pilots will fly sorties out of either their home station, the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC) or Oscoda–Wurtsmith Airport in Northern Michigan.



“One of the Air National Guard top priorities is defending the homeland. Additionally, our Airmen expect to face similar challenges in overseas deployments,” said Air Force Lt. Col. Nicholas Smith, Michigan National Guard (MING), deputy J7. “Northern Strike presents unique training opportunities to warfighters, allowing them to train for scenarios they’ll unlikely encounter in their normal day to day readiness training.”



According to Smith, the exercise is spending approximately $1 million to replicate various aerial threats, with ANG F-16s from the 122nd FW, Indiana ANG, Fort Wayne ANGB, Ind., and small microjets.



“In the past, NS has used various electronic warfare capabilities to simulate various surface threats to aircraft,” said Smith. “For the first time, NS is using a combination of ANG aircraft that replicate cruise missile flight characteristics alongside microjets with small radar cross sections to simulate a wide variety of emerging threats, such as adversaries small UAS platforms.”



“This type of training is exactly what ANG tacticians asked for to improve unit readiness,” Smith continued. “It showcases our efforts as exercise planners to build an on-demand exercise and training events based on participant desired learning objectives.”



The F-16 pilots are tasked with securing the more than 17,000 square miles, the Michigan Airspace Complex, which is a part of the National All-Domain Warfighting Center.



“We don’t get a lot of cruise missile training, so having an entire exercise dedicated to just that is great,” said Air Force Maj Jacob, F-16 pilot with 163rd Fighter Squadron, 122nd FW. “Having the ability to integrate with smaller platforms that are tougher for the radar to see is unique”



In addition to the fighter training, various C2 assets and North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Eastern Air Defense Sector will also be exercised by the replication events.



“By exercising our C2 and tactical level procedures for dealing with these threats, we are able to learn valuable lessons in a controlled environment,” said Smith. “This will allow us to further develop our tactics, techniques and procedures for implementation across the Air and joint force.”



This unique training is occurring during one of the National Guard’s largest exercises. This iteration will see approximately 6,300 personnel consisting of Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine, Special Operations Forces, Coast Guard personnel from 31 states, one commonwealth, 11 service components and five countries.



“Northern Strike 24 is a critical training exercise for our joint, interagency, and multinational partners,” said Air Force Col. Ross Evenhouse, MIANG, Air Component Director. “Integrating cruise missile and UAS defense training into the overall scenario replicates real-world threats we and our partners will face in future conflicts. This training allows us to better protect our assets and personnel and ensure our joint warfighters are ready for future challenges.”