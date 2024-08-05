42nd Infantry Division Soldiers tune-up staff functions during Annual Training

Photo By Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn | New York Army National Guard Sgt. Maj. Matthew Clark, a senior division operations...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn | New York Army National Guard Sgt. Maj. Matthew Clark, a senior division operations advisor with the 42nd Infantry Division, briefs the staff of the division and the 369th Sustainment Brigade as the division gears up to conduct staff exercises as part of the Soldiers' Annual Training.. The 369th Sustainment Brigade is proving support provide support for the exercise. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, New York--Six hundred and sixty New York Army National Guard Soldiers are fine-tuning mission command functions during their Annual Training at Fort Drum, N.Y., from August 3 to 17.



Soldiers from the 42nd Infantry Division, the Artillery Division, the 27th Infantry Brigade, and the 369th Sustainment Brigade are participating in two command post exercises over the two weeks.



The command post exercises serve as a test environment to train and evaluate the Division's staff sections and subordinate brigades regarding their communications within participating headquarters, according to Col. Marshall Hunt, the 42nd Infantry Division’s chief of staff.



The training and preparation for the event included setting up communication systems, three command posts, and mission command systems.



"The division staff is continuing to construct lessons learned from the last Warfighter and building on their ability to enable information and support the general officers," Hunt said.



During the exercise, forces and events are simulated in a notional environment as the commander and staff plan, coordinate, synchronize, and exercise command and control over operations during a mission.



"Executing this command post exercise allows us to coordinate as a staff while executing the commander's intent," Hunt said.



During the command post exercise, known as a CPX, the division sets up three command elements: the main command post, the tactical command post, and the rear command post.



The officers, noncommissioned officers and enlisted Soldiers fight a simulated war using computers, while they execute all the staff functions, they would undertake during an actual operation, Hunt said.



This exercise tests the division's movement capabilities and planning ability, Hunt added.



"Command post exercises are a critical step in training brigade and division staffs in preparation for warfighter exercises, “explained Lt. Col. Gary Clark, the long-range planning officer for the 42nd Infantry Division.



"More importantly, they train the staff to properly function in real-world missions, whether large-scale combat operations, contingency missions, or civil support operations," Clark emphasized.