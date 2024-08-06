Deception Campaign Leads to Surrender at Fort Detroit (16 AUG 1812)

by Erin E. Thompson, USAICoE Staff Historian



DECEPTION CAMPAIGN LEADS TO SURRENDER AT FORT DETROIT

On 16 August 1812, Brig. Gen. William Hull surrendered his forces to the British after a near-bloodless siege of Fort Detroit. His shocking capitulation was a result of his own lack of intelligence activities and a weeks-long deception campaign by the British.



The War of 1812 began on 18 June 1812, though General Hull did not learn of this until nearly a month later. Hull had proven himself a capable commander during the American Revolution, and in 1812, the sixty-year-old was serving as the civilian governor of Michigan Territory. When discussions of war began in Washington, D.C., Hull expressed concerns about an American invasion into Canada given the extensive British naval control of the Great Lakes region. Despite his objections and age, Hull was appointed a brigadier general in command of the Army of the Northwest in June. He arrived in Detroit in early July to discover the war had already begun.



Secretary of War William Eustis ordered General Hull to capture Fort Malden, a small British fortification in Amherstburg, Ontario, opposite Fort Detroit (renamed Fort Shelby in 1813). On 12 July, Hull’s forces easily captured Sandwich, Ontario, approximately fifteen miles north of Fort Malden. Hull directed a series of reconnaissance missions to ascertain British positions and strength at the fort, and scouts performing these missions soon met hostility from local indigenous tribes. Unwilling to lose more men, Hull ceased most of his intelligence efforts, rendering him susceptible to enemy disinformation. He remained in Sandwich awaiting a shipment of heavy cannons from Detroit, unaware the combined British and indigenous forces at Fort Malden numbered less than 500, approximately one-third the size of Hull’s own forces.



Fort Malden was under the command of Maj. Gen. Isaac Brock, the acting governor of Upper Canada. He had formed an alliance with Shawnee Chief Tecumseh and his Confederacy, a coalition force of various indigenous tribes in the Great Lakes region. Like General Hull, Brock was an experienced military commander and was especially adept in military deception. He used Hull’s “constant tendency to interpret situations in their worst possible light” and began feeding exaggerated and false intelligence to the Americans. He dressed local militiamen in British red uniforms, causing Hull’s scouts to overestimate British troop strength at Fort Malden. General Brock also arranged for the Americans to “intercept” a letter supposedly written by a British colonel stating that 5,000 indigenous warriors were encamped in Amherstburg. Tecumseh’s Confederacy further preyed on the Americans’ fears of hostile Native Americans by attacking military columns traveling to neighboring camps in search of supplies and reinforcements.



In late July, the small American outpost on Mackinac Island fell to the British. General Hull, who was already anxious about the combined British-Confederacy force and lacked reliable intelligence sources, panicked and retreated to Fort Detroit. Hull’s perceived cowardice caused many of his men to question his leadership and led to a high desertion rate amongst American militiamen. The British learned of the temperament of Hull’s forces in August when they captured a mail bag containing a letter from General Hull decrying the situation. Seizing on the Americans’ weaknesses, General Brock launched a siege on Fort Detroit.



On 16 August 1812, British forces began firing cannons across the Detroit River at the fort. Meanwhile, hundreds of British regulars and militiamen traveled by canoe across the river and landed unopposed about five miles away. As these troops approached the fort from one direction, approximately 600 indigenous warriors advanced from the opposite flank. The weeks of Brock’s deception paid off; General Hull, lacking adequate intelligence on the enemy and fearing what he believed to be an assault from a significantly larger force, surrendered.





New issues of This Week in MI History are published each week. To report story errors, ask questions, request back issues, or be added to our distribution list, please contact: TR-ICoE-Command-Historian@army.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.09.2024 15:05 Story ID: 478238 Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deception Campaign Leads to Surrender at Fort Detroit (16 AUG 1812), by Erin Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.