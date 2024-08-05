NAS Oceana Commanding Officer Capt. Steve Djunaedi relieved by Capt. Josh Appezzato

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Capt. Josh Appezzato relieved Capt. Steve Djunaedi as commanding officer of Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana during a change of command ceremony today.



Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, served as the presiding officer and guest speaker during the ceremony, held in a ceremonial hangar filled with senior Navy leadership, city officials, and family and friends.



“I cannot overstate the impact your leadership had. You lived and breathed Oceana, dealing with a broad scope of issues requiring you to balance the interests of the fleet, our warfighters, and their families and community,” said Lahti. “Your vision and dedication have left Oceana more ready, more relevant, and more vital than ever before. You demonstrated a strong and unwavering commitment to the Navy and, like any great leader, I have no doubt you passed this on to those who have served with you.”



Djunaedi assumed command of the Navy’s East Coast Master Jet Base February 24, 2023. During his more than three year tour, he led 19 departments and 79 tenant commands, four Carrier Air Wings, and more than 34,000 personnel across NAS Oceana, NAS Oceana Dam Neck Annex, and Naval Auxiliary Landing Field Fentress. The installation also hosted a record-setting crowd of more than 300,000 spectators during the 2023 NAS Oceana Air Show. The event featured the Blue Angels, the Navy’s Flight Demonstration Team.



During the ceremony, Djunaedi expressed his gratitude to the many individuals he had the opportunity to work with as commanding officer, both in uniform and in the surrounding community.



“I learned everything I know about service, leadership and community from the Navy, and from the people that make up our incredible team here at NAS Oceana,” Djunaedi said. “The people that make up ‘Team Oceana’ understand what we do here everyday matters, and makes a difference to the lives of our service members, civilian workforce, and their families. That level of commitment and compassion does not go unnoticed. Thank you for everything. Serving alongside you has been an honor beyond words.”



Djunaedi, a native of New York, NY, graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1997 and was designated a Naval Flight Officer in March 1999. He previously served as the executive officer and commanding officer of VFA-154, the Black Knights; as the Air Boss on USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75); and as joint staff liaison officer for NATO’s Joint Force Trainer Division. He has deployed and participated in Operations Southern Watch, Enduring Freedom, and Inherent Resolve. Djunaedi will retire after 28 years of service to the Navy.



Appezzato, a native of Alameda CA., takes command as the 49th commanding officer of NAS Oceana. He is a graduate of University of Notre Dame, where he was commissioned through the NROTC program in 2000, and was designated a Naval Flight Officer in 2002. Appezzato previously served at the Navy Fighter Weapons School and remained on the staff as a TOPGUN instructor, and made combat deployments with VFA-22, the Fighting Redcocks; VFA-154, the Black Knights; and VFA-41, the Black Aces. He also served as the Air Boss on USS George Washington (CVN 73).



NAS Oceana’s mission is to provide operational and logistical support to the Fleet, Fighters, and Families across 19 command departments, four Carrier Air Wings, 17 squadrons, and 79 mission partner commands onboard NAS Oceana Master Jet Base, Dam Neck Annex, and NALF Fentress to strengthen the Fleet’s warfighting forces around the globe.

