SpaceWERX launches second Innovate to Accelerate cohort focused on aerospace technology

El Segundo, Calif. (AFRL) – SpaceWERX announced the launch of its latest I2A cohort, focused on two specific topics: advancing Alternative Positioning, Navigation and Timing, or AltPNT solutions and pioneering the Digital Spaceport of the Future. These initiatives underscore SpaceWERX's commitment to accelerating technological innovations in aerospace operations.



"We are thrilled to launch this innovative cohort focusing on AltPNT and the Digital Spaceport of the Future," said Arthur Grijalva, director of SpaceWERX. "This initiative marks a significant step towards transforming space operations through advanced technology, fostering collaboration among industry leaders, startups and government entities."



The I2A program, in partnership with New Mexico Technologies University and powered by Disruptive Technology Index, or DTI, was developed to address the ecosystem gap for companies that enter the SpaceWERX Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs by supporting cohort companies directly through the lifecycle of their Direct to Phase II, or D2P2, contracts with the primary focus of creating support activities that enable commercialization success.



Awarded companies begin with a AFWERX Challenge Definition Workshop, work closely with key space stakeholders, roll into a SpaceWERX specific topic D2P2 solicitation, and are automatically enrolled in the I2A program. The latest cohort kicked off in early July 2024, with a showcase during which awarded companies presented their technologies.



The AltPNT challenge, in partnership with Space Systems Command, aims to enhance the resilience and accuracy of satellite-based navigation systems beyond traditional Global Navigation Satellite systems. With 122 total proposals submitted, 20 proposals were selected for funding, with a total contract value of $34.8 million. The 20 selected companies in this cohort are invited to propose innovative approaches that ensure reliable and secure positioning services in challenging environments, to align with the evolving needs of defense and commercial sectors. The following companies have been selected for participation:



AOSense, Inc.

Applied Systems Engineering Incorporated (ASEI)

Devorto Corporation

Infinity Systems Engineering LLC

Innovative Scientific Solutions, Inc.

Mesa Quantum Systems Inc

NAVSYS Corporation

nou Systems, Inc

Polaris Sensor Technologies, Inc.

Slingshot Aerospace, Inc

StarNav LLC

TeraSense

Thomas Youmans

Trident Sensing LLC

TRL11 Inc

TrustPoint, Inc.

Xairos Systems Inc

Xona Space Systems Inc.



Simultaneously, the Digital Spaceport of the Future challenge, in partnership with Assured Access to Space, seeks to integrate cutting-edge digital technologies and optimize aerospace launch and operational processes. With 150 total proposals submitted, 12 proposals were selected for funding, with a total contract value of $57 million. The 12 selected companies will explore solutions leveraging digital twins, artificial intelligence, automation and data analytics to enhance efficiency, safety and sustainability across spaceports. The following companies have been selected for participation:



Beast Code

Black Rock Engineering & Technology

Colvin Run Networks, Inc

Federated Wireless

Lifescale Analytics

Parry Labs

RapidFort

Rise8

Silotech Group, Inc

UTSI International

VETS LLC



The 12-week I2A program provides participants with mentorship, resources, and opportunities to collaborate with experts and investors, culminating with an in-person Expo Day event scheduled for Oct. 17, 2024 in El Segundo, California.



The AFWERX Project Vanguard initiative will play a pivotal role in supporting the next I2A cohort. Project Vanguard is a collaborative program with the National Security Innovation Network, or NSIN to engage with industry, private investors and AFWERX awarded companies. By leveraging AFWERX's extensive network and expertise, Project Vanguard will provide I2A cohort awardees unique access to mentorship, partnerships, and private funding opportunities essential for advancing the cohort’s solutions. These resources bolster the ability of small businesses and government customers to realize an innovative arsenal for America’s warfighters.





About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.



About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,100 new contracts worth more than $4 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: afwerx.com.



About SpaceWERX

As the innovation arm of the U.S. Space Force and a unique division within AFWERX, SpaceWERX inspires and empowers collaboration with innovators to accelerate capabilities and shape our future in space. Headquartered in Los Angeles, SpaceWERX employs 40 military, civilian and contractor personnel executing an annual $457 million budget. Additionally, SpaceWERX partners with Space Systems Command's Commercial Space Office (COMSO) as a collaborative program. Since it was aligned under AFRL in Aug. 2021, SpaceWERX has executed 1106 contracts worth more than $897 million to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit spacewerx.us.