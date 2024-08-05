NATO partnership fortified through DoD's MREP

Photo By Capt. Donald Hatheway | Maj. Melody Gemuend, 910th Force Support Squadron commander and Maj. Anneli Liister,...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Donald Hatheway | Maj. Melody Gemuend, 910th Force Support Squadron commander and Maj. Anneli Liister, Estonian Air Force Headquarters chief of administrative sections, pose for a photo outside of the 910th Airlift Wing headquarters building during the Department of Defense’s Military Reserve Exchange Program at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, Aug. 8, 2024. The DoD MREP's primary purpose is to provide National Guard and Reserve participants training associated with mobilization duties while enhancing their ability to work and communicate with military individuals of the host nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Donnie Hatheway) see less | View Image Page

YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, Ohio—Maj. Melody Gemuend, 910th Force Support Squadron commander, and Maj. Anneli Liister, Estonian Air Force Headquarters chief of administrative sections, participated in the Department of Defense’s Military Reserve Exchange Program, first in Estonia and then at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, Aug. 2-9, 2024.



“The overarching purpose of the MREP program is for National Guardsmen and Reservists to participate in various training exercises, primarily, and that the placement directly relates to duties that we do when mobilized, all while building partnerships with NATO allies,” said Gemuend.



Gemuend’s reciprocal exchange experience happened from May 5-19, 2024, in Estonia, where she had the opportunity to fully immerse in the Estonian culture while sharpening her spear as a force support officer during her annual training in support of NATO exercise SPRING STORM.



“When I went over for my portion of the MREP experience, I was there for SPRING STORM and I was not only the only U.S. Air Force Reservist, but the only force support officer, too,” said Gemuend. “The exercise was spread across the entire country, so during my second week in Estonia I got to visit the different functions and units to see what they do.”



Gemuend toured Estonia’s Cyber Center of Excellence, which their Air Force Reserve component is known for, and learned more about their primary mission, which is intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.



“Hands down my favorite part of the experience was the new culture as it was my first time visiting this part of the world,” said Gemuend. “I am always fascinated by people from other countries and cultures that speak multiple languages, such as Anneli, who learned multiple languages from a young age.”



Liister also benefited from the experience in Estonia, as both her and Gemuend got to visit the town of Narva, a first for both.



“I am an Estonian native and I have never been to this town,” said Liister. “This would have never happened if Melody wasn’t here.”



Months after the Estonian portion of the reciprocal exchange ended, the 910th Airlift Wing, as the host installation under the MREP program, welcomed Liister to Ohio.



“The reciprocal exchange program for Anneli is for her to come here,” said Gemuend. “She is the first Estonian Air Force Reserve officer to come to the United States on a reciprocal exchange with the United States Air Force Reserve.”



Liister arrived to Youngstown Air Reserve Station right before the August unit training assembly. One of the MREP requirements is for the exchange member to participate in a UTA.



“I had the opportunity to go around the base and meet different people from different offices and introduce myself and ask what they do,” said Liister. “You (910th Airlift Wing) have more people than we (Estonian Air Force) have, so there are many people doing many different things and projects here.”



Liister has been to the United States before, but it has only ever been for training courses in classroom settings.



“In my visits to the states I have never been immersed in the culture and with the Airmen like I have been this time around,” said Liister.



With Liister being the first Estonian Air Force Reservist to participate in the MREP program with the U.S. Air Force Reserve, she hopes that there will be a second representative sent next year.



“It has been a very great experience to see the world and how they (U.S. Air Force Reserve) work,” said Liister. “I started my military career in 1995 and it was a very different time in Estonia, and now I am a reservist and only get to wear this uniform twice a year, so this year I get to wear it more because of this experience.”



Liister also noted that the opportunity to see larger aircraft like the 910th’s C-130J Super Hercules and C-130H Hercules fleet, practice her English skills and visit Niagara Falls in New York were other highlights during her reciprocal exchange experience.



“I want to thank you, Anneli, because this was such a wonderful experience, and I hope that you had a great time while you were here,” said Gemuend.



Gemuend also extended gratitude to Col. Michael Maloney, 910th Airlift Wing commander, wing leadership and other organizations that afforded her the opportunity to participate in MREP.



“I would highly encourage that citizen Airmen apply to the MREP,” said Gemuend. “The value for the member is that the program provides a great opportunity to see how our NATO partners operate, and it prepares them for future collaboration.”



For more information on the DoD’s MREP, please visit: Office of the Under Secretary for Personnel and Readiness > M-RA > Inside M-RA > RI > How We Support > Military Reserve Exchange Program (defense.gov)