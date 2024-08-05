Fort McCoy ASAP office advises to keep drinking in check as summer continues

Courtesy Photo | Drinking alcohol and swimming do not mix. Army safety officials want people to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Drinking alcohol and swimming do not mix. Army safety officials want people to remember the hazards of excess drinking and swimming. (U.S. Army Graphic) see less | View Image Page

As we are in the middle of the summer season in Wisconsin, we celebrate graduation parties, weddings, family get-togethers on the rivers/lakes, or even have big bonfires and barbecues.



Usually with these great experiences there many options of drink choices, some of which involve alcohol. With the summer heat, adding alcohol can become a dangerous combination.



A big misconception is that trhe Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) is a “no drinking alcohol” program, which is not the case.



ASAP encourages responsible and safe drinking habits. Whenever you are outside in the heat for a period of time, you are at risk of dehydration and consuming alcohol increases that risk.



So here are some tips to enjoy your summer when alcohol is included:



— Do not make alcohol the main drink of choice during those barbecues or gatherings. Offer other drink options such as mocktails and offer plenty of water.



— Get a designated driver (in a car or a boat). Make sure you arrive to your location safely. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that 27 percent of deaths involving boats, jet skis, and other forms of water transportation involve individuals with a blood-alcohol content of 0.10 percent or higher (niaaa.nih.gov).



— Be mindful of how much alcohol you consume. The summer heat not only effects how your body regulates its own temperature, it can also increase your chances of dehydration or heat stroke.



— Be mindful of drinking near water locations. According to the CDC, more drownings occur in July than in any other month and estimates that 31 percent of all drownings involve blood alcohol concentration (BAC) levels of 0.10 percent or higher (niaaa.nih.gov).



— Drink 8-12 ounces of water for every alcoholic drink and avoid mixing different alcohol or caffeinated drinks with alcohol. Remember a standard drink is considered 12 ounces of beer, 8 ounces malt liquor, 5 ounces of wine or a shot (1.5 ounces) of liquor or distilled spirits (80 proof).



Fort McCoy ASAP wants you to have a fun and safe summer with your friends and family.



Learn more by visiting https://www.unitypoint.org/news-and-articles/sun-and-alcohol-a-dangerous-cocktail, https://health.clevelandclinic.org/dangers-of-too-much-alcohol-summer-heat, and https://www.niaaa.nih.gov/publications/brochures-and-fact-sheets/risky-drinking-can-put-chill-on-your-summer-fun.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy ASAP office.)