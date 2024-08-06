CSAF and CMSAF visit Cannon AFB

Photo By Senior Airman Drew Cyburt | Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin, middle left, and Chief Master Sgt. of the...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Drew Cyburt | Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin, middle left, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi, middle right, don individualized Air Commando bush hats gifted by the 27th Special Operations Wing during an all call at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 7, 2024. The bush hat is an Air Force Special Operations Command heritage hat used to symbolize camaraderie among the first Air Commandos, and remains a symbol of AFSOC’s legacy today. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Drew Cyburt) see less | View Image Page

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi visited Cannon Air Force Base, Aug. 7, 2024.



During their visit to The Steadfast Line, they met with Airmen and family members to discuss the 27th Special Operation Wing’s unconventional mission, Cannon AFB’s unique quality of life challenges as a remote and isolated installation and some of the initiatives the 27th SOW has employed to mitigate them.



Allvin and Flosi talked with Airmen from the 27th Special Operations Group and the 27th SOW Mission Sustainment Team (MST) to learn how the wing is adapting its training, tactics and equipment with the speed, power and balance necessary to match the nation’s pacing threat while providing premier crisis response capabilities to the joint force.



Wing leaders provided Allvin and Flosi updates on the 27th SOW’s consistently deployed presence, Air Force Special Operations Command’s Adaptive Airborne Enterprise (A2E), MST’s utility within Agile Combat Employment and how quality of life challenges impact wing readiness. Allvin and Flosi were also briefed on the 27th SOW’s role in AFSOC’s organizational transformation, particularly the new ways it presents forces to better support collective agility, including Special Operations Task Groups and strategically-focused Theater Air Operations Squadrons.



Allvin and Flosi were also accompanied on the visit by Allvin’s wife, Gina Allvin. Gina Allvin met with 27th SOW First Sergeants, spouses and Airmen at the 27th Special Operations Medical Group to discuss challenges and initiatives for Cannon AFB families enrolled in the Exceptional Family Member Program. They also discussed local housing availability issues and how state legislature has improved spouse licensure portability, education and childcare support for local military families.



Allvin concluded the visit by addressing the 27th SOW at an all call for Airmen across the wing.



At the all call, Allvin discussed how the Air Force is changing the ways it generates readiness, projects power and develops its people and capabilities for complex future security environments. He also expressed his pride seeing The Steadfast Line pathfinding concepts in support of the force’s optimization for Great Power Competition.



“We get to see the Airmen who are just getting after it, who are testing the waters, who are going with commander’s intent, who are trying to lean in,” Allvin said. “I could not be more energized leaving this place. I just ask that you just continue to all keep looking out for each other and keep moving forward together.”



Flosi discussed the prioritization of mission over functions, the impact of individual readiness and enabling total force Airmen and civilians to fly, fight and win.



“We serve to set conditions for you and your Airmen to be successful and to execute the mission our Nation asks of you,” Flosi said. “It’s a privilege to serve alongside you.”



Throughout their visit, Allvin and Flosi recognized high-performing 27th SOW Air Commandos for their contributions to the mission, community and national security.



The Steadfast Line generates unconventional air power for the joint force…any place, any time, anywhere.