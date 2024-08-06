167th Airmen deploy as Mission Generation Force Element

Nearly 150 men and women from the 167th Airlift Wing embarked on a multi-month deployment overseas, departing from Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia, in June, marking the first en masse deployment from the wing in more than 20 years.

The deployed Airmen, aircraft and equipment comprise a Mission Generation Force Element (MG FE), which is providing mobility capabilities from an expeditionary air base in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

Force Elements are part of the Air Force’s new deployment model, Air Force Force Generation, or AFFORGEN, which will evolve over time, but aims to standardize deployment cycles and preserve and build high-end readiness.

The Air Force crowd-sourced Airmen from multiple units who came together in-theatre for contingency operations over the past 20 years. Now, under AFFORGEN, Airmen train together at home station and deploy together as a unit.

“It builds unity,” said Senior Master Sgt. Chad Dorsey, 167th Logistics Plans and Integration superintendent. “Airmen will train together, deploy together and come home together.”

Within the first six weeks of their MG FE deployment, the 167th team flew well over 200 sorties, hauling more than 5.5 million pounds of cargo and 1,300 passengers. The 167th maintenance team has sustained high mission capability rates for the unit’s aircraft in addition to providing maintenance support to transient aircraft.

“I have been a part of this unit for a long time, and one of our greatest strengths is our unwavering commitment when called to duty,” said Col. Michael Sherman, 167th Maintenance Group commander. “We consistently come together with the energy and determination needed to accomplish our mission. I am incredibly proud of the outstanding accomplishments of our members currently deployed.”

More 167th AW Airmen will deploy in 2025, not as a MG FE but as multiple other types of Force Elements and A-Staff and Special Staff at an expeditionary air base.

The 167th Military and Family Readiness Program Office stands ready to support families of deployed service members with access to a range of resources. Call 304-616-5590 with questions or concerns.

