Col. Yolanda Gore Takes Charge as Fort George G. Meade Garrison Commander

FORT MEADE, Md. — Col. Yolanda Gore became the 89th garrison commander of Fort George G. Meade on Tuesday, Aug. 6, succeeding Col. Michael A. Sapp in a ceremony marked by strong community and political support.



The change of command ceremony was attended by representatives from Anne Arundel County government, Anne Arundel County Public Schools, Howard County government, and the Maryland Congressional Delegation. U.S. Army Military District of Washington and Joint Task Force-National Capital Region Commanding General Maj. Gen. Trevor Bredenkamp and Installation Management Command (IMCOM) Sustainment Director Davis Tindoll were also present.



Maj. Gen. Bredenkamp commended Sapp for his achievements during his two-year tenure, particularly his efforts in fostering collaboration among military and civilian organizations.



“Your work with the community covenant and the coalition of tenants here, bringing together military organizations, non-military organizations, and community partners to improve the lives of those stationed here will not be forgotten,” Bredenkamp said. “You’ve made an incredible impact.”



Bredenkamp also expressed confidence in Gore’s ability to lead Fort Meade, citing her extensive experience in the South Carolina National Guard, Signal and Adjutant General’s Corps, the tactical Army formation, the Joint Staff, and the Army enterprise.



“Yolanda, you are the right leader to assume command here today and build upon all the incredible accomplishments of Team Meade,” Bredenkamp said.



Tindoll highlighted the unique challenges of garrison command, noting that it differs significantly from traditional Army command roles.



“A garrison command is not the same as a line brigade, commands that we were trained for as we grew up in the Army,” Tindoll said. “So those who strive to learn the science of base operations will excel, as Michael has proven.”



Tindoll expressed his trust in Gore, stating, “I believe she is ready to manage a city for the Army in the state of Maryland; I am certain that you will build upon the success of your predecessor; I am confident that you will bring great energy and excellence to this installation.”



In his farewell address, Sapp reflected on his time at Fort Meade, recalling the challenges of taking command during the tail-end of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Two years ago, I had the fortune to take a command at the tail-end of a pandemic, and I promised to restore pre-COVID processes and bring us back together,” Sapp said. “What I didn’t realize at the time was how eager everyone else was to achieve that same goal or how proactive everyone would be to help get us there.”



Sapp concluded his remarks with a quote from his famous “Cowboy Calendar”: “I swear to heaven—August 6: ‘It’s tough to walk away from something you love, but sometimes, it’s the only way.’”



In her first address as garrison commander, Gore acknowledged the significance of her new role and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to lead Fort Meade.



“This is a special occasion, and I am deeply honored to stand before you as the 89th Garrison Commander of Fort Meade,” Gore said. “A role of profound historical significance as a female to hold this esteemed position.”



Gore thanked Sapp for his leadership and vowed to continue building on the foundation he established.



“Your leadership and visions have left an enduring mark on this garrison,” Gore said. “I am committed to building upon the solid foundation you have established.”



Col. Gore is the first woman and the second person of color to hold the position of Fort Meade Garrison Commander.

