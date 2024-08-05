167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight August 2024

Tech. Sgt. Jessie Trejo is a Security Forces Craftsman and Phoenix Raven for the 167th Security Forces Squadron and he is the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for August 2024.

As a Security Forces Craftsman, Trejo is responsible for providing defense and law enforcement to the 167th AW installation. As a Phoenix Raven, he protects Air Force mobility aircraft transiting through austere locations with potentially high terrorist and criminal threat levels.

“TSgt Trejo is a strong leader who works hard to make the unit and his fellow members better every day,” said Maj. Rod Toms, 167th Security Forces commander. “He’s always ready to go the extra mile to ensure we are executing our mission of base defense as well as managing the wing’s Raven program. He was one of a few unit members who had boots on the ground in support of Operation Allies Refuge and directly contributed to the largest noncombatant evacuation in Air Force history.”

Senior Master Sgt. Matt Wilson, 167th SFS operations superintendent, said Trejo has many personal accomplishments but what sets him apart is his ability to improve those around him.

“His commitment to motivating peers and subordinates is evident through his encouragement for members to complete Professional Military Education, pursue higher education, and enhance their physical fitness,” Wilson said. “Under his guidance, the Raven Program achieved a milestone by being fully staffed for the first time. Tech. Sgt. Trejo's relentless work ethic extends beyond regular hours, as he consistently dedicates his personal time to ensure the well-being and success of his team. His efforts not only elevate program performance but also inspire others to strive for excellence.”

Hometown: Winchester, Virginia

Job Title: Security Forces Craftsman and Phoenix Raven

How long have you served in the unit? I have served for 7 years in the 167th AW.

My job here is important because: As a Security Forces craftsman and Phoenix Raven, we are integral to the 167th Airlift Wing’s state and federal mission. Security Forces are responsible for safeguarding installations, protecting personnel and critical infrastructure, and ensuring overall base security which is critical to maintaining operational readiness. Phoenix Ravens guarantee an unmatched level of close-in security for aircraft transiting airfields where security is demanded to counter local threats.

Civilian job: I am a full-time worker at the 167th AW in the Security Forces Squadron.

Education: Associate in applied science degree in Criminal Justice and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Homeland Security. I am currently enrolled in online Master of Arts in Intelligence Studies degree through American Military University.

Hobbies: Lifting, running, and cross-fit. Also, my most important hobby is completing what my significant other assigns me.

Goals: My most prominent goals in the military are to attend Cold Weather Operations Course (CWOC), and to attend Security Forces Weapons and Tactics Course. On the civilian side, continue to earn my master’s degree and be as active as possible within my community.

I am proudest of: I am proudest of becoming our wing’s Phoenix Raven Program Manager simply because I can assist in growing our team while tasking our Ravens with missions all around the world to experience new cultures, gain global familiarity, and work alongside aircrews in each combatant command.

People may be surprised to know this about me: People may be surprised that I have nine chickens, three ducks, one dog, and one cat.

The most exciting thing I've done in the military is: The most exciting thing I’ve done in the military was deploy to Al Udeid Air Base for a Raven Stage in 2022 and I was able to attend two World Cup Soccer games.

One of the most valuable lessons I've learned throughout my career: My most valuable lesson I’ve learned throughout my career is the importance of accountability, adaptability, and teamwork. You are never the smartest person in the room, which means there is always the opportunity to learn from everyone in the force and continually improve yourself.

My advice to the newest Airmen in the Wing: My advice to new airmen is to prioritize building strong relationships with peers and mentors, as these connections will be proven invaluable for both military and personal development. Remember your failures and shortcomings only strengthen your teamwork capabilities and allows for insight on innovation. Lastly, remain adaptable in the military enterprise, as the ability to evolve in unforeseen challenges is fundamental for operational success.

The best thing about working with my team is: The best thing about working with my team is going through the “suck” together and building each other up in our career field. Security Forces thrives on fostering a collaborative environment and achieving objectives more effectively together than we ever could individually. I genuinely love my entire team and I strongly believe the 167th Security Forces Squadron has the most driven, well-trained, and highly equipped airmen our wing has to offer.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.09.2024 11:06 Story ID: 478208 Location: MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight August 2024, by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.