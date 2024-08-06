167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight July 2024

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Zachary Pollard is a Water and Fuels Systems Maintenance Craftsman for the 167th Civil Engineering Squadron and the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for July 2024.

As a Water and Fuels Systems Maintenance Craftsman, Pollard is responsible for installing, inspecting, maintaining, troubleshooting and repairing an array of water, fuel and fire suppression systems which is paramount to keep the base up and running.

Master Sgt. Pollard is a Drill Status Guardsman but has working in a full-time capacity during the summer months providing a wide range of support to the squadron including assistance for a base-wide Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) renovation project, according to the 167th Civil Engineering Squadron Operations Superintendent, Senior Master Matt Laign.

“Zach is currently filling a temporary Active Guard Reserve position in the Water and Fuels Maintenance shop for us and is also extremely skilled in HVAC. Having him on site has been critical especially as we get further into summer with extremely high temps,” Laign said. “Zach is extremely hard working and I know I can rely on him to complete any task he is given whether it be plumbing, fuels, HVAC or additional duties in the squadron.”

Hometown: Falling Waters, WV

Job Title: Water and Fuels Systems Maintenance Craftsman

How long have you served in the unit? This unit for 3+ years, 6 years active duty prior to being here

How does your job support the 167th's mission? My job as any part of the CE squadron, we work to keep the infrastructure up and going. We keep the lights on, water flowing, fuel available, critical facilities operating and the base standing even in extreme circumstances and emergencies.

Civilian job: Outside of the 167th I work at Shepherd University as the Manager of Trades and Projects for the Facilities Maintenance Department. It’s good to see familiar faces there from the 167th using their benefits. I have worked with my great team there for about two years now.

Education: I hold a CCAF associate degree, backflow certifications, HVAC credentials and I am pursuing my bachelor’s degree, Facility Management Professional certification and my Project Management Professional certification.

I am proudest of: My kids, I work hard to develop my skills so they can see where hard work and caring about what you do can do for you and those around you.

People may be surprised to know this about me: When I left active duty I used my GI bill to attend an HVAC school. From my time on active duty I had become a solid plumbing tech and I wanted to expand my skills. I now can diagnose most plumbing, HVAC, and electrical issues. Expanding my skills benefits me and my team.

My advice to the newest Airmen in the Wing: Be a sponge, learn everything you can, ask questions once you have a solid understanding of the work and the issues impacting your job then start working hard on new ways to solve them.

The best thing about working with my team is: With CE having the large responsibility of maintaining the base and having few assigned AFSCs it gives the rest of us a lot of opportunities and experience in career fields that are not our own. Every member in CE is gaining new abilities and becoming multi-capable airmen every time they are here.

