2nd MLG Sailors Learn Military Tropical Abroad

CAMP LEJEUNE, NC. — During the month of August, U.S. Navy LT Jane Njenga, a critical care nurse, and LT Lauren Kalodner, an emergency medicine physician, both with 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, are participating in the Uniformed Services University Health Services Military Tropical Medicine (MTM) program.



The Military Tropical Medicine program is a tri-service program that provides specialized training in aspects of medicine unique to tropical areas. It includes lectures from world renowned experts, providing a broad range of topics in infectious disease and tropical medicine.



The six-week MTM program begins with four weeks of intensive classroom instruction, followed by two weeks of hands-on field training in one of several global locations. Participants have the opportunity to choose from destinations such as Ghana, Brazil, India, Peru, Liberia, Honduras, Tanzania, or Thailand for their field experience.



LT Njenga, a native of Kenya, who joined 2nd MLG in 2023 as a medical officer, has actively participated in global humanitarian health missions since 2018. She previously helped the Uganda Forces create a manual for East Africa on preventing sexually transmitted diseases. Now, she will head to Honduras for her field training.



LT Kalodner, a native of Pennsylvania, who joined 2nd MLG in 2022, serves as an emergency medicine physician. She previously worked with the Pan American Health Organization and GWU’s Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics on Latino health disparities. LT Kalodner will head to Ghana for her field training.



When LT Njenga heard about the program, she said that she instantly jumped at the opportunity because the mission of the MTM program resonated with her.



“I am excited to gain first-hand skills and experiences on tropical medicine,” said LT Njenga, “this is something that will help the military in future deployments… because we will be seeing diseases or infections that we wouldn't get to normally see in the United States.”



As LT Njenga looks forward to enhancing her skills in tropical medicine during her training in Honduras, LT Kalodner is also advancing her expertise in tropical diseases through her field experience in Ghana.



“I am excited to participate in the MTM course because it offers valuable hands-on experience in diagnosing, treating, and preventing tropical diseases,” said Kalodner. “In Ghana, I expect to encounter diseases such as malaria, dengue fever, and other tropical infections, which will be critical for enhancing my skills in these areas."



LT Njenga explains that she plans to use the course knowledge to bring awareness and information back to the Fleet Marine Force.



“We deploy people all over the world,” said Njenga, “I want to come back to 2nd MLG and provide Marines and Sailors with knowledge that I gain from the course to ensure the troops are protected from tropical illnesses.”



In a similar vein, Kalodner sees the MTM program as a crucial tool for advancing military medical capabilities. She believes her experience in Ghana will not only enhance her skills but also contribute to broader medical missions.



“The MTM course is instrumental in equipping medical personnel with the skills to handle tropical diseases effectively,” Kalodner added. “I hope to contribute to the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Global Health Engagement mission through this experience.”



Reflecting on the program's significance, LT Njenga highlights how this training aligns with her professional goals and enhances her ability to support service members effectively. “Every medical officer’s goal is to provide the best care for our service members.”



The participation of LT Njenga and LT Kalodner in the Military Tropical Medicine program highlights the importance of specialized training in addressing tropical diseases and improving global health responses. Their work will enhance military medical capabilities and ensure better protection for service members during deployments.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.09.2024 10:53 Story ID: 478204 Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd MLG Sailors Learn Military Tropical Abroad, by LCpl Jessica Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.