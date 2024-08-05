NUWC Division Newport branch head wins Leaders and Achievers Award from Providence Business News

Photo By Evan Crawley | Mary Ann Gardner, head of the Procurement 4 Branch of the Naval Undersea Warfare...... read more read more Photo By Evan Crawley | Mary Ann Gardner, head of the Procurement 4 Branch of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Contracts Department, recently won a 2024 Providence Business News Leaders and Achievers Award, which honors individuals for their leadership, achievements, longstanding commitment to the business community, community service and mentoring efforts. see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. – Mary Ann Gardner, head, of the Procurement 4 Branch of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Contracts Department, recently won a 2024 Providence Business News Leaders and Achievers Award.



This award program honors individuals for their leadership, achievements, longstanding commitment to the business community, community service and mentoring efforts.



Gardner began her federal employment in July 2012 as an entry-level contract specialist who was in the Naval Acquisition Development Program, which she completed in July 2015. In the following years, Gardner took on increasingly challenging positions and by June 2019 she was appointed the production branch head, the position she currently holds.



She is the supervisor of approximately 18 employees, manages a diverse group of individuals ranging in grade and experience level and is responsible for the delegation and efficient completion of contract actions for various Division Newport customers and other Naval Sea Systems Command entities.



“Gardner consistently demonstrates an extensive knowledge in contracting principles, processes and procedures to effectively plan and leverage a variety resources,” the award states. “She has demonstrated true leadership and mentorship qualities by fostering a collaborative environment for her team to work together. Her contracting and professional acumen are very impressive, and she is very open in sharing that knowledge for the betterment of the workforce. It is for these many contributions that Gardner epitomizes the qualities of a leader and achiever.”



Gardner will be recognized at an award ceremony on Aug. 22 at the Aldrich Mansion in Warwick, Rhode Island.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.



Join our team! NUWC Division Newport, one of the 20 largest employers in Rhode Island, employs a diverse, highly trained, educated, and skilled workforce. We are continuously looking for engineers, scientists, and other STEM professionals, as well as talented business, finance, logistics and other support experts who wish to be at the forefront of undersea research and development. Please connect with NUWC Division Newport Recruiting at this site- https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Warfare-Centers/NUWC-Newport/Career-Opportunities/ and follow us on LinkedIn @NUWC-Newport and on Facebook @NUWCNewport.