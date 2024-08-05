NATO exercise highlights international operability

Photo By Spc. Trey Gonzales | Canadian Army soldiers sit inside a CH-47 Chinook assigned to 2nd General Support...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Trey Gonzales | Canadian Army soldiers sit inside a CH-47 Chinook assigned to 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, during exercise Paladin Strike at Camp Adazi Training Area, Latvia, Aug. 7, 2024. The 2-227 GSAB crew transported Canadian soldiers to the training area during the exercise which focused on enhancing interoperability among NATO partners. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Gonzales) see less | View Image Page

Adazi Military Camp, LATVIA —- NATO soldiers from Canada, Latvia, Romania, Spain, the United States and the United Kingdom gathered to conduct field exercise Paladin Strike Aug. 5-8, 2024, at the Adazi Military Camp Training Area, Latvia.



NATO countries conducted the exercise to familiarize themselves with each other’s land fighting tactics and capabilities, ensuring they can work together and communicate effectively.



During Paladin Strike, U.S. Army soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, worked alongside British troops to act as opposing forces while Canadian, Latvian, Romanian and Spanish soldiers played the role of a unified NATO force.



“The purpose of Paladin Strike is for the NATO Forward Land Force Battlegroups to be able to exercise their command and control nodes and their communications with their allied partners attached to the battle group itself,” explained U.S. Army Capt. Nicholas Olivares, the chief communications officer of the exercise, assigned to 2-12 Cav. Regt., 1ABCT, 1CD.



NATO partners were able to familiarize themselves with different tactics, equipment and vehicles. Many partner nation soldiers had their first chance to see a U.S. M3 Bradley Cavalry Fighting Vehicle up close. The versatile tracked armored reconnaissance vehicle is a member of a family of Bradley Fighting Vehicles that the U.S. military has used for several decades with several modifications and improvements during their service.



The 2-12 Cav. Regt. Bradley crews had the opportunity to share with NATO partners how the M3 CFV is used by U.S. armored cavalry units to perform armed reconnaissance and to transport soldiers on the battlefield.



As collaboration continued, U.S. Army CH-47 Chinooks took to the sky as they transported Canadian troops into the field.



Task Force Lobos soldiers of 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division conducted air mobility operations with Canadian Army troops.



Lobos rapidly transported Canadian infantry soldiers to different locations on the battlefield during Paladin Strike.



The collaboration gave the Canadian troops a realistic training experience and afforded Lobos crews the opportunity to hone their skills while gaining valuable NATO interoperability exposure from the training event.



Training opportunities presented themselves to all troops involved, including the medics. Medics from all forces worked together to provide medical support to any troops that may need it.



The multinational clinic was able to provide an x-ray and have the physician assistant read the scans within 15 minutes in the field, according to U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jarrett Rivera, a combat medic assigned to 2-12 Cav Regt., 1ABCT, 1CD.



“The whole multinational forces have been so accommodating,” said Rivera. “Whenever you have a partner force that says they will support you, this is the best we could have asked for. They’re super accommodating.”