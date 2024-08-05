123rd Air Control Squadron Supports Northern Lightning Alongside Estonian Cyber Soldier

U.S. Airmen from the Ohio Air National Guard 123rd Air Control Squadron participated in exercise Northern Lightning alongside a member of the Estonian Defence Forces Aug. 8, 2024, at Volk Field, Wisconsin.



Master Sgt. Jarno Maasing, commander of the Network Monitoring and Helpdesk Group at the Estonian Defence Forces Information and Communication Technology Centre, joined the 123rd Air Control Squadron for Northern Lightning to enhance interoperability and foster valuable relationships between the U.S. and Estonia.



“To share experience and knowledge is the most important thing. It doesn’t matter if you’re 3,000 kilometers away, or in another country,” Maasing said. “IT is the same.”



Northern Lightning is a recurring exercise that emphasizes the realistic air combat scenarios and provides a critical training ground, with the 2024 iteration hosting pilots from the 115th Fighter Wing and 180th Fighter Wing. Behind the scenes, the 123rd ACS plays a role in the seamless integration of command and control capabilities, radar tracking, and battlefield management.



“It’s a fantastic opportunity for us to experience this with him, it shows the integration we have with our NATO partners,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Joseph Young, 123rd ACS director of cyber operations. “Knowing the importance of working with our foreign partners and seeing it firsthand is really good for our Airmen.”



Maasing's presence emphasized the importance of cyber capability in an environment where adversaries increasingly seek to exploit vulnerabilities in information systems and critical infrastructure. Joint training allows the U.S to enhance interoperability with allied nations and develop tactics to counter these threats.



"The exercise expands our knowledge base. We can understand how you work and the other way as well. It gives an idea of how we can work together," Maasing said. "Coworking is really important for that. So far it’s all good, we are working together fluidly"



IT support Airmen in the 123rd ensure networks run at maximum uptime, with minimal delay in response if a problem arises. Northern Lightning and other exercises can give Airmen the opportunity to respond to network related issues in real time.



“The IT service desk is the first line of support,” Maasing said. “If the first line of support fails, then nothing can happen. If it’s a critical situation, and first line support is there, it’s gonna be solved quickly.”



Northern Lightning serves as a demonstration of the joint partnership's resolve and adaptability in the face of changing security challenges. Maasing’s participation exemplified the role that cyber airmen and soldiers play in ensuring readiness and deterrence.



“If we are sharing our experience and knowledge, then when we need to be deployed together, we can understand each other better and know what to expect from each other,” Maasing said. “That’s the most important thing.”

