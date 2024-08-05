Special Operations Command North sets sail during Operation Polar Dagger

Photo By Airman 1st Class Johnny Diaz | In a joint effort, U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 160th Special Operations...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Johnny Diaz | In a joint effort, U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), U.S. East Coast-based Naval Special Warfare Operators (SEALs) and U.S. Navy Special Warfare Combat Crewman (SWCC) conduct a Maritime Interdiction Operation (MIO) from the USS John L. Canley (ESB 6), a U.S. Navy Expeditionary Sea Base ship that supports a variety of maritime-based missions, in the Bering Sea, July 24, 2024. Operation Polar Dagger provided Special Operations Command North the opportunity to refine a range of capabilities and response options to deter, disrupt, degrade, and deny competitor activity in the Arctic in support of U.S. Northern Command and layered defense of the homeland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Johnny Diaz) see less | View Image Page

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – Special Operations Command North deployed U.S. Special Operations Forces (USSOF) aboard the USS John L. Canley (ESB 6) to conduct operations in and around the Bering Sea, Arctic Circle, and Saint Lawrence Island, Alaska, during the command’s first phase of Operation Polar Dagger (OPD24), Jul. 5-Aug. 2, 2024.



OPD24 is a demonstration of rapidly deployable joint USSOF to the Alaskan Arctic to refine a range of capabilities and response options to deter, disrupt, degrade, and deny competitor activity in the Arctic in support of U.S. Northern Command and layered defense of the homeland.



“As outlined in the recently released 2024 DoD Arctic Strategy, military forces must effectively strengthen their ability to survive and operate in austere environments with honed expertise and specialized equipment to overcome the challenges presented by the Alaskan Arctic and High North,” said U.S. Army Col. Matthew Tucker, SOCNORTH commander. “Operation Polar Dagger provided SOCNORTH the opportunity to expand its operational reach and evaluate disruptive capabilities that set the conditions for Homeland Defense and enable the operations forward.”



Approximately 150 USSOF from SOCNORTH, U.S. Naval Special Warfare Combat Crewman (SWCC), U.S. Naval Special Warfare Operators (SEALs), the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), and the U.S. Army 528th Special Operations (Airborne) Sustainment Brigade Austere Resuscitative Surgical Team set sail aboard USS John L. Canley (ESB 6), which is a U.S. Navy Expeditionary Sea Base ship that supports a variety of maritime-based missions, including SOF and Airborne Mine Countermeasures (AMCM).



“Deploying USSOF aboard the USS John L. Canley (ESB 6) during Operation Polar Dagger further strengthened joint USSOF and Fleet integration in the maritime environment,” said the Operation Polar Dagger Task Group and U.S. Navy Special Boat Team Commander. “If you can operate in the Arctic maritime environment, you can operate anywhere.”



During OPD, USSOF demonstrated over the beach operations, long range movements, maritime interdiction operations, medical evacuation and personnel recovery, and conducted engagements with the Alaskan Native people and communities.



“Operation Polar Dagger provided our joint forces the opportunity to build upon the maritime activity from last year’s operation,” said Chief Master Sgt. Clint Grizzell, SOCNORTH command senior enlisted leader. “Each iteration of Operation Polar Dagger advances USNORTHCOM and SOCNORTH’s deterrence posture, domain awareness, and SOF proficiency in the Arctic.”



OPD is an iterative operation primarily carried out during the summer months. The operation began in 2021 in support of National and Defense strategic guidance.



SOCNORTH plans and executes all-domain Special Operations to detect, deter and disrupt threats throughout the USNORTHCOM AOR, and generate positions of advantage for the Nation.