Omuom Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Seaman Apprentice Paul Omuom graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Seaman Apprentice Paul Omuom graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) August 8, 2024. see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Apprentice Paul Omuom graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) August 8, 2024.



Omuom, from Nairobi, Kenya, said he enlisted for a variety of reasons, including the opportunity to serve his country.



“Serving others is important to me, and something I believe strongly in,” says Omuom. “Back home when I volunteered for community service or with my church, I always found that to be very rewarding. When I moved here, I was so thankful for all the new opportunities I’d been given, and so I thought it was right for me to devote myself to service as I start my life in this country. This opportunity will allow me to give back and do my part.”



Omuom, 33, graduated from St. Paul’s Akoko High School, where he was a member of the varsity basketball team and an award-winning drama team for his province. After high school, Omuom continued to work as an actor and has been featured in international television series and films.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places him at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Omuom is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of his recognition.



The award, according to Omuom, is the best possible first step to start his naval career.



“When the award was announced in my compartment, everyone in my division cheered and clapped for me, and I was in complete shock. I just froze and didn’t know what to do. I felt such gratitude to all the recruits I’ve been training with and everyone back home who helped me. This is such a competitive environment with a lot of pressure at times, so my only thought was just to listen and apply everything I was being taught. I wasn’t thinking of winning anything. Now that I’ve had success, I want to challenge myself to recalibrate my ambitions. I see that I’m capable of accomplishing more in the Navy, and I want to show other immigrants with similar aspirations that anything is possible with the right work ethic.”



Omuom’s RDCs (Recruit Division Commanders) are Chief Culinary Specialist (CSC) Daniel Schneider, Quartermaster 1st Class (QM1) Curtis Russell and Yeoman 2nd Class (YN2) Jesus Gonzalez, and they guided him through the 10-week process.



“All of my RDCs did a great job setting the expectations for us,” he said. “All I tried to do while I was here was live up to their standards. Of course it wasn’t always easy, but I didn’t expect it to be. As a recruit, I understood that I signed up to learn how to become a Sailor and all the things that go along with that. My transformation here and the foundation that has been set for the rest of my career is thanks to each of my RDCs and what they have taught me.”



Additionally, Omuom said his family helped push him to success.



“My late grandmother is someone I thought about a lot while I was here,” said Omuom. “She taught me to never stop until the job is done. My life partner Adeline, my sister Mary, and my mother also motivated me a lot and encouraged me to never give up. I learned how to have grit and zeal from them, and so I tried to make them proud through my actions here.”



Omuom said his biggest challenge was learning how to work effectively with such a wide range of people.



“I come from a different place and have different life experiences, and it was tough to relate at times,” he said. “Failing and succeeding as a group was something I also struggled with. I had to learn how to improve my communication, just as they also had to adjust and improve their own personal weaknesses so that we could all work as a team more effectively. As I stand here today, I can attest to the improvements we have all made by how much we’ve been able to come together and succeed.”



After graduation, Omuom will attend Hospital Corpsman “A” School in San Antonio, Texas, where he will learn basic principles and techniques of patient care and first aid procedures.



Training at RTC is approximately 10 weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.