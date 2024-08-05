When passion earns success: 436th APS Airman leads the way

Photo By Airman Liberty Matthews | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Roshelle Jandonero, right, 436th Aerial Port Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Airman Liberty Matthews | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Roshelle Jandonero, right, 436th Aerial Port Squadron packing and crating lead, and Airman 1st Class Alex Stahleker, 436th APS packing and crating specialist, organize a shipment at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 26, 2024. Jandonero leads packing and crating for outbound cargo for the 436th APS, the largest aerial port in the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews) see less | View Image Page

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. – In a world of problems, she’s a problem-solver. Airman 1st Class Roshelle Jandonero, 436th Aerial Port Squadron outbound cargo packing and crating lead, had come from the Philippines to U.S. Air Force, putting in the work to make a change.



Jandonero uses her journey to inspire others, filled with her flowing passion for curiosity, providing time for what she loves and finding solutions to any obstacles that may arise.



In her early years, Jandonero was always encouraged by her parents to travel, learn other cultures and explore the world. In 2016, she moved to the U.S. from the Philippines, and in 2020, she journeyed to Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, for basic military training. Six months later, Jandonero found herself on the Eastern Seaboard at Dover AFB, Delaware.



“I’ve been wanting to join the military since my early years,” said Jandonero. “Before, it was a ‘bucket list’ for me that I needed to check off, but when I joined, my perspective changed to giving back to the country that gave me opportunities.”



She believes that you don’t choose your path, it chooses you.



“I believe your path has already been made and set for you,” said Jandonero. “But I also believe you have the power to choose how you want it to be – whether it’s short, long, smooth, rough, entertaining or sad.”



She puts that mentality into her work, where she leads packing and crating for outbound cargo for the 436th APS, the largest aerial port in the Department of Defense.



“To be honest, there’s no comparison [with her],” said Master Sgt. Corey Nowell, 436th APS outbound cargo section chief. “You might have a staff sergeant with four, five or six years of experience, and she’s running laps around them.”



At the 436th APS, she was involved in the procurement process of a new machine that makes custom boxes for cargo; her logistical coordination averted $14k in repairs and saved their unit $2.3 million in funds, earning her special recognition from the 436th Airlift Wing leadership.



“She has the ability to solve problems at her level,” said Nowell. “When she comes across a problem, she doesn’t just run it up the change of command right away. She attempts to solve those problems [herself].”



Not only does Jandonero consider problem-solving a critical skill, but she also cites time management as another key to success.



“You have your priorities and you choose the time where you want it to be,” said Jandonero. “You choose the time where you want your time [to go]. So, I’m managing it. It’s tough, but if you like doing it, you will have time for it.”



Outside of the squadron, she used those same skills and volunteered with the Base Honor Guard for six months, taking on the duties of an E-5, two pay grades above her. Jandonero also organized mentorship/mentee roles through the ‘Mentorship at Mugs’ event held at Mugs Café on base.



She possesses a passion for learning, and it’s displayed by the questions she poses to her peers, supervisors and leadership. It was a concept she learned in basic military training – how accepting mistakes can be turned into lessons.



“I love learning,” said Jandonero. “And I believe being an Airman is nonstop learning. I’m not scared of asking questions, and I’m not scared of doing something wrong; I like the criticisms.”



Jandonero plans to continue her service with TMO and finish her master’s degree in business administration. As she looks towards the future, she wants to be a commissioned officer.



“I think she has so much more to offer the Air Force,” said Nowell. “She is definitely going to be a future commander if she takes the officer route. I just want to see her continue to prosper, grow and empower people.”