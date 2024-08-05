CYS connects youth of all ages, offers employment

Photo By Sandra Wilson | Children from the JFC Brunssum Child and Youth Services (CYS) take a field trip to the...... read more read more Photo By Sandra Wilson | Children from the JFC Brunssum Child and Youth Services (CYS) take a field trip to the commissary to learn about healthy eating and smart shopping during the spring break School Age Center camp April 14, 2022, in the Netherlands. CYS programs are open to as young as six weeks old up to 12th grade and provide a variety of developmental and community-building activities. (Photo by Sandra Wilson, USAG Benelux Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

BRUNSSUM, Netherlands – Whether new to the community or coming back from summer break, many ask “How do I get my Family connected?” Child and Youth Services (CYS) offers just the solution for newcomers and those just needing to get out of the house by providing an environment to build community and social skills for kids and offering employment for spouses.



Child and Youth Services runs a host of programs apart from daily childcare. For starters, new community members can find connection for their kids through the youth sponsorship program. Newcomers are partnered with kids of similar age and interest to welcome them and ease the transition into their new home and school.



At Brussels CYS, the sponsorship program includes teens teaching teens to use the metro and travel to downtown Brussels.



“A youth led activity for youth is the most impactful, and they have the opportunity to explore with kids their own age downtown,” said Natalie Garley, CYS Facility Director for U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Benelux-Brussels, about how the trip is often the newcomer’s first experience with independence in Europe.



“The youth sponsorship program is something we’ve offered for a while with great success,” she said. “And they absolutely love it!”



Throughout the year, CYS holds a variety of Family activities and invites the community to carve pumpkins, celebrate the winter season, hunt for eggs, and participate in Family runs. These activities are often free or for a minimal fee and are open to the entire U.S. and international community on post.



Sports are offered every season to include soccer, basketball, cheerleading, archery and many more. CYS is always on the lookout for volunteer coaches and provides discounts for those who do.



When parents need a break, they can look to CYS for the Parents’ Day/Night Out events. Four hours of fun and care for the kids allows parents to take a night in the town or do uninterrupted shopping or cleaning.



The youth center, for grades six to 12, offers a slew of opportunities after school and during school breaks. Youth can use a music recording studio, sewing machines, flight and driving simulators, a demo kitchen, robotics materials, and various other types of technology—all while hanging out with friends. CYS staff also offers optional structured programs should youth wish to participate in an organized group activity. And to the delight of many, time after school at the youth center is free of charge.



“Being at home just spending the day on their phone is not so positive for teens,” said Courtney Westhof, Middle School Teen Director/School Liaison Officer at USAG Benelux-Brunssum. “The youth center provides a sense of community.”



For those looking for childcare, CYS caters to as young as six weeks old. While fulltime care may be limited at times and reserved for working parents, hourly care on a space available basis is often available. Before and after school care is also offered. With the new Universal Prekindergarten Program offered by Department of Defense Education Activity rolling out this school year, CYS can provide



breakfast and transportation to the school at the start of the day and back to the center once school lets out.



“Universal Prekindergarten is brand new for us here, so its super exciting,” said Shawn Ticho, USAG Benelux CYS Division Chief at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) in Belgium.



Providing more than just the average babysitting service, CYS staff are highly trained and knowledgeable about the stages of growth and development. The teachers record weekly observations for all the children to track their development and hold parent-teacher conferences twice a year or upon request.



“We provide not just daycare—it’s child development,” said Westhof. “Our services are good for the children for socialization developmentally, emotionally, and physically.”



Offerings at CYS are open to U.S. and internationals, catering to the diverse population on the U.S. military and NATO installations.



“It’s really neat to see the diversity and the culture,” said Ticho, of the staff and of the children at CYS.



Not only is it the happening place for kids, but it also can provide steady employment for spouses from move to move as it carries a retention plan from one installation to the next. Employment perks abound offering priority and discounted childcare, college tuition benefits, and more.



“It’s a great opportunity for spouses to find employment and keep it,” said Ticho.



In the upcoming week, CYS partners with the school open houses and orientations to feature their programs for all ages as well as employment opportunities. Check out the local CYS in your community of choice.



Brunssum Aug. 14



· AFNorth International School orientation at 10 a.m. for U.S. middle/high school and 11 a.m. U.S. elementary



· Welcome Expo from noon to 3 p.m. at The HUB with CYS Hiring Fair



· CYS Ice Cream Social from 1 to 3 p.m. at JFC Brunssum



Brussels Sterrebeek Annex Aug. 16



· Brussels Unit School welcome back event from 9 to 11:30 a.m.



· CYS orientation noon to 2 p.m.



SHAPE Elementary School expo Aug. 16



· Expo from 2 to 5 p.m. including sneak peak in the school and CYS information table