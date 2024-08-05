Allied, partner nations observe Force Design’s IBX in action

Photo By Cpl. Matthew Krogull | Seven Allied and partner nation foreign liaison officers assigned to Marine Corps...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Matthew Krogull | Seven Allied and partner nation foreign liaison officers assigned to Marine Corps Combat Development Command observe a company live-fire exercise on Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., July 30. The FLO’s toured the Battle Simulation Center and observed the 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines’ company live-fire on Range 400 and urban lane training in order to get a firsthand look how Force Design is reshaping the Corps’ infantry battalions through the Infantry Battalion Experiment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Krogull) see less | View Image Page

Seven Foreign liaison officers assigned to Marine Corps Combat Development and Command visited Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., July 30 to August 1.



During the visit, service members from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Israel, Japan and Singapore were invited to get a firsthand look how Force Design is reshaping the Corps’ infantry battalions through the Infantry Battalion Experiment.



The IBX is a Force Design initiative designed to refine and adjust its infantry battalions through continued experimentation and feedback from the Marines in the Fleet. IBX gives infantry companies more bandwidth to exercise command and control, providing them a tactical edge in the battlespace. This will come with increased technology, lower signature and more mobility, among other advantages. All echelons from squad to battalion are enhanced with multi-domain capabilities and modern, multi-purpose weapons and munitions with increased range and lethality.



The FLOs serve as representatives of their nation and respective service. Part of their role is to identify areas where their nation or service can better operate with our Marine Corps. The command facilitates that effort by informing them of many current and planned Marine Corps initiatives.



Colonel Joel C. Schumacher, the Assistant Chief of Staff of Operations at Combat Development and Integration, said these visits are scheduled once a year for the FLOs to see how their nations can “better operate with our Marine Corps.” He noted this trip was just as successful as previous trips.



“The support from the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab as we all Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command was extremely thorough and facilitated the execution of the trip,” he added. “The trip was well received by the FLOs who participated and has already resulted in several requests for information and discussions regarding potential future trips.”



Australian foreign liaison officer Lt. Col. Christopher Gilmore wants to imagine a much deeper relationship between the Australian Defense Force and the Marine Corps after witnessing the training at the desert Marine base.



"The opportunity to see the MAGTF Training Center was outstanding, particularly the live-fire training conducted there by Marines," said Australian Lt. Col. Gilmore.



The FLOs observed Marines with 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, currently in the experiment’s phase two, conduct a simulated attack on fortified enemy positions and a combined arms maneuver through an urban lane exercise. The MAGCC staff also brought the FLOS to the Battle Simulation Center, which gives Marines the opportunity to run through a live virtual and constructive environment to enhance and support live-fire training.



Israeli Defense Force Lt. Col. Samish Ofir used the visit as an opportunity to learn best practices.



“This trip was a great way to start cooperating in subjects and projects and to share knowledge,” Ofir said. “Every bit of this training we saw was beneficial to me and it was great to see (the Marines’) advanced capabilities and (techniques, tactics and procedures).”



The FLOs were laser-focused as Marines utilized new and emerging systems and technologies, to compete against a pacing threat. The exercise incorporated many changes from approved IBX’s phase one.



"I wanted to look at opportunities to further integrate Australian and Marine Corps training,” Gilmore said. “I think it was incredibly positive. It's always important for us to look at each other, what each other are doing, evaluated against known best practices, and for us to always look to be better than we were yesterday. I think our alliance is a cornerstone of how we achieve that."