Congressman Tours Marine Corps’ Prepositioning Programs at Blount Island

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Story by Dustin Senger 

    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command

    U.S. Rep. Aaron Bean, R-Fla., toured dozens of acres of military equipment and staging areas along a 1,000-foot pier during a visit Aug. 8 to Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida.

    Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, activated in November 2006 as the hub of Marine Corps’ prepositioning programs, is home to Blount Island Command and its worldwide mission supporting Fleet Marine Force operations.

    “When there’s a crisis, we’re sending supplies and equipment,” said Marine Corps Col. Luke Watson, commanding officer, Blount Island Command. He hosted the tour of the 1,100-acre Marine Corps facility along the St. Johns River.

    Watson said the facility’s workforce includes more than 1,000 government civilians and defense contractors, mostly veterans, all singularly dedicated to sustaining global contingency operations.

    “We are the go-to-war capability—72 hours, anywhere in the world, that’s what we do,” said Watson, explaining how Marines in contingency areas draw the highest quality combat-ready equipment and supplies.

    Marine Corps Cpl. Mitchell Prochnow of Bloomington, Illinois, swung open a forest green, armored door with Kevlar panels. He showcased a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, a combat vehicle known for exceptional mobility and ballistic protection.

    Prochnow, a motor transportation operator, was one of more than 100 Marines on base from Combat Logistics Battalion 22, 2nd Marine Logistics Group.

    They had deployed from Camp Lejeune in North Carolina to exercise the proficiencies needed to onload and offload equipment and supplies in a contingency environment, as part of Exercise Coastal Response.

    Bean was briefed on the strategic importance of the installation while touring the shoreline and discussing military construction projects and infrastructure needs.

    “We don’t agree on much,” said the Florida congressman about the House of Representatives in Washington, “but we all agree on supporting our military. We want you to know, we’ve got your back.”

