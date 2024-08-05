US, Botswana build training areas, enhance partnership at exercise Southern Accord 2024

Photo By Sgt. Alisha Grezlik | From left, Mark Wasson and Steve Montoya, training support specialists, 7th Army...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Alisha Grezlik | From left, Mark Wasson and Steve Montoya, training support specialists, 7th Army Training Command, pose for a photo with Lance Cpl. Phemelo Setlhabi, Lance Cpl. Romang Johane, Pvt. Onkabetse Marumo and Pvt. Mosimanegape Kaelo, scouts with the Botswana Defence Force, during structure building for urban operations as part of exercise Southern Accord 2024 in Shoshong, Botswana, Aug. 6, 2024. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alisha Grezlik) see less | View Image Page

SHOSHONG, Botswana – In the days leading up to exercise Southern Accord 2024, the 7th Army Training Command’s Training Support Activity Europe (TSAE) worked alongside Botswana Defence Force (BDF) counterparts to build a firing range and supporting structures to be used during bi-lateral training Aug. 5-15.



TSAE’s Expeditionary Training Support Division routinely deploys training support teams, including equipment and support personnel, throughout U.S. Africa Command’s area of responsibility to meet U.S. and partner forces’ training requirements.



“Our job is to meet a unit’s training objectives,” said Kreg Schnell, training support specialist with 7th ATC. “We set up shooting ranges and help with training aids. In this case, for example, the North Carolina National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 120th Infantry Regiment wanted to practice procedures to enter and clear a house in a four-man stack, so we prepared a plan to achieve that goal.”



Based on a unit’s training needs, the division identifies gaps and builds a plan to meet their desired objectives. When they are training in a combined environment, like in Southern Accord, the host nation forces also benefit, helping to build capacity.



Schnell explained that while preparing for the exercise, BDF leaders identified objectives they wanted to meet, focused on developing individual marksmanship skills and military operations in urban areas, and worked closely with their North Carolina counterparts, to ensure those objectives were part of the overall training plan. This required improvements to be made to the range and the building of structures to simulate an urban environment.



“When we came to Botswana in January, we spoke with the BDF about how to make the range better. We made suggestions during a pre-deployment site survey, and the BDF initiated those changes to build capacity for the future,” Schnell added.



One suggestion incorporated prior to the exercise was to further level the range to provide for more effective training. Schnell was impressed by the BDF’s professionalism and willingness to make improvements.



The BDF also requested that a handful of members from their Scout Platoon, Ground Forces Command, be trained on how to develop a range and training areas. Schnell noted how quickly the scouts picked up the carpentry skills.



“This is the first time in Africa we've had a crew we could actually train to perform the tasks we normally do for exercises. Part of this is timing. We are generally in such a rush to get things done, but this time, we’ve really been able go into detail,” he said.



Schnell and two other subject matter experts from the division, including a master carpenter, paired up with the BDF to build target frames, set up targets, and frame out small structures replicating a village for urban operations training. The team further taught the scouts how to reinforce the structures to withstand repeated use.



During the process, the scouts also became more familiar with tools like squares, drills and skill saws.



“This week, we’ve learned different forms of measurement and how to not waste materials,” said BDF Lance Cpl. Phemelo Setlhabi.



BDF Lance Cpl. Romang Johane appreciated the U.S. team’s willingness to share their expertise and explained that the training will have lasting benefits.



“When the U.S. trainers are not around, we can continue to build on our own, as well as teach the rest of the scouts prior to future builds,” said Johane.



Schnell pointed out that Africa is vast and three times the size of the United States. He explained that getting equipment and supplies to the right place at the right time, and within budget, can be very difficult. For Southern Accord 2024, the division decided to utilize wood sourced from suppliers in Botswana, instead of shipping from afar.



“The Botswana-supplied wood turned out to be a lifesaver,” said Schnell. “Without it, we would still be waiting for additional wood to be shipped from Germany.”



Botswana and U.S. forces planned every aspect of the exercise together, identifying best practices and enhancing force development. During the exercise, the BDF and the North Carolina National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 120th Infantry Regiment, will utilize the Shoshong range and the makeshift urban area to conduct a bilateral field training exercise.



North Carolina has partnered with the BDF since 2008 as part of the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program. As the primary maneuver element, North Carolina plays a key role at Southern Accord.



Over the next two weeks, teams from the U.S. and Botswana will experience the results of improved training areas, all while enhancing bilateral military readiness and partnership.



About SETAF-AF

SETAF-AF provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis response options in Africa and Europe.



About 7th ATC

The 7th Army Training Command (7th ATC), headquartered at Grafenwoehr, Germany, resources the training readiness for all of U.S. Army Europe and Africa's (USAREUR-AF) assigned and allocated forces, along with Allied and partner nations upon request. Learn more at https://www.7atc.army.mil/.



Article by Lennea Montandon, U.S. Africa Command