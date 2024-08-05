Col. Cullen Jones, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District commander, delivered remarks during the Houma Navigation Canal Lock Complex Phase 2 Groundbreaking Ceremony along with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry and other state officials in Dulac, La., Aug. 7, 2024.



The HNC Lock is a key feature in the Morganza to the Gulf of Mexico Project, which is designed to deliver storm risk reduction to the 200,000 residents in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes.



“The Houma Navigation Canal Lock Complex marries two federal projects, the federally-maintained Houma Navigation Canal and the Morganza to the Gulf project,” said Jones. “The construction of this lock complex, which will be operated by the Corps of Engineers, will continue to allow the critical navigation connection between the Gulf of Mexico and the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway in Houma, while providing flood-risk reduction in the southern area of Terrebonne Parish. The lock itself will also provide hydrologic restoration to help limit saltwater intrusion to maintain the health of wetlands and natural areas.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2024 Date Posted: 08.08.2024 16:47 Story ID: 478162 Location: HOUMA, LOUISIANA, US Hometown: HOUMA, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps of Engineers participates in Houma Navigation Canal Lock groundbreaking ceremony, by Ryan Labadens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.