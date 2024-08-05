Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps of Engineers participates in Houma Navigation Canal Lock groundbreaking ceremony

    Corps of Engineers participates in Houma Navigation Canal Lock groundbreaking ceremony

    Photo By Ryan Labadens | Col. Cullen Jones, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District commander,...... read more read more

    HOUMA, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Story by Ryan Labadens 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    Col. Cullen Jones, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District commander, delivered remarks during the Houma Navigation Canal Lock Complex Phase 2 Groundbreaking Ceremony along with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry and other state officials in Dulac, La., Aug. 7, 2024.

    The HNC Lock is a key feature in the Morganza to the Gulf of Mexico Project, which is designed to deliver storm risk reduction to the 200,000 residents in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes.

    “The Houma Navigation Canal Lock Complex marries two federal projects, the federally-maintained Houma Navigation Canal and the Morganza to the Gulf project,” said Jones. “The construction of this lock complex, which will be operated by the Corps of Engineers, will continue to allow the critical navigation connection between the Gulf of Mexico and the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway in Houma, while providing flood-risk reduction in the southern area of Terrebonne Parish. The lock itself will also provide hydrologic restoration to help limit saltwater intrusion to maintain the health of wetlands and natural areas.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 16:47
    Story ID: 478162
    Location: HOUMA, LOUISIANA, US
    Hometown: HOUMA, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps of Engineers participates in Houma Navigation Canal Lock groundbreaking ceremony, by Ryan Labadens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Corps of Engineers participates in Houma Navigation Canal Lock groundbreaking ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    groundbreaking
    Houma
    New Orleans District
    Houma Navigation Canal Lock

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download