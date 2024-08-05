19 AW, 913 AG participate in Bamboo Eagle 24-3

Photo By Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett | A C-130J Super Hercules flies over Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 31,...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett | A C-130J Super Hercules flies over Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 31, 2024. Little Rock AFB is providing four C-130J Super Hercules aircraft for Exercise Bamboo Eagle, highlighting collaboration efforts with Air Combat Command entities across the tyranny of distance. As mobility Airmen continue to hone their skills, Bamboo Eagle will prepare the Mobility Air Force to maneuver the joint force anytime and anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett) see less | View Image Page

19th Airlift Wing and 913th Airlift Group assets will be supporting the second iteration of Exercise Bamboo Eagle, an eight-day exercise spanning across various locations in the Western United States and eastern Pacific Ocean, from Aug. 2-9, 2024.



The exercise welcomes over 3,000 U.S. service members across four branches who are expected to fly, maintain and support more than 150 aircraft from over 20 units in multiple locations.



During Bamboo Eagle, Air Mobility Command assets will support warfighters implementing all-domain combat-power generation from disaggregated basing locations throughout the western part of the U.S., along with distributed command and control, agile logistics, and tactical air-to-air refueling.



Team Little Rock is supporting with four C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and aircrews from the 19th Operations Group and the 913th Airlift Group. Throughout the exercise, the Little Rock AFB C-130Js will undertake a critical role, providing tactical airlift support and executing various ACE-related tasks, including supporting Hot Integrated Combat Turns, a top-priority objective for the 19th AW.



The success of these training events hinges on the support from various units, including the 19th Maintenance Group and the 19th Mission Support Group, who will provide vital maintenance, logistics, and communication capabilities to ensure mission accomplishment.



“Bamboo Eagle offers a unique platform for the 19th AW to showcase the speed, range, flexibility, and responsiveness that set air mobility operations apart,” said Colonel Denny R. Davies, 19th AW commander.



“This exercise further prepares our Black Knights for full-spectrum operations in complex environments, allowing our airmen to build upon fundamentals practiced during last year’s Mobility Guardian 23, ensuring strategic advantage by advancing warfighting capabilities.”



The exercise aligns with the U.S. Air Force's ongoing efforts outlined in Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David Allvin’s, Case for Change, emphasizing the need for agile, adaptable forces capable of addressing emerging challenges in the security environment. It reflects the Air Force's commitment to cultivating innovative talent, optimizing organizational structures, and prioritizing mission readiness to meet the demands of Great Power Competition.