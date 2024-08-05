CMC event stresses continuous improvement of local partnerships

By Jefferson Wolfe

Fort Gregg-Adams Public Affairs Officer



PETERSBURG, Va. — Community and military leaders came together Thursday to discuss working together to find new ways to improve their combined efforts.



The City of Petersburg hosted the quarterly Civilian Military Council meeting at the Petersburg Public Library, 201 W. Washington St. The speaker for the event was Joyce Reed, the Virginia deputy secretary of veteran and defense affairs.



Military installations, like Fort Gregg-Adams, and their surrounding communities depend on each other, she said, specifically complimenting the partnership efforts in the Fort Gregg-Adams area.



“The community efforts here are being taken note of,” said Reed, a retired Navy commander.



Virginia recently was named the best state for business partnerships, and local efforts are part of that. Other states are being influenced by what is going on here, she added.



The state has the highest percentage of veterans in its workplaces per capita in the country and at the same time has the second highest active-duty population.



This brings new people into the communities on a regular basis and makes possible continuous improvement, Reed said.



“You can be caught in the state of ‘used to be,’” she said. “If you are wedded to the old, it can lead to trying times.”



Leaders must continually ask questions like, “How do we make it better or what is the opportunity that has presented itself?” she added.



Also speaking was new Fort Gregg-Adams Garrison Commander Col. Richard Bendelewski, who introduced himself to the CMC members. He took command during a July 31 ceremony at the Gregg-Adams Club.



“It’s truly been welcoming,” he said.



Bendelewski also introduced Command Sgt. Maj. Nickea Harris, who also is a newcomer to the installation leadership team, having assumed her position earlier in July.



The commander noted he hopes to continue to advance community partnerships and is looking forward to building support for the military community.



Another speaker was Mike Flanagan, the civilian aide to the secretary of the army, who discussed recent local efforts with the PaYs Program, a strategic partnership between the U.S. Army and a cross section of corporations, companies, and public sector agencies. PaYS partners guarantee Soldiers an interview and possible employment after the Army.



Locally, the cities of Hopewell and Petersburg have signed agreements with Fort Gregg-Adams leadership, and Chesterfield County has been discussing taking part in the program as well, Flanagan said.



“It’s a great way to get transitioning military into your (municipal) governments,” he said.



Maj. Gen. Michelle Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command and Fort Gregg-Adams, welcomed the CMC, introducing the many new leaders who have joined the installation during the summer months.



The CMC is a Fort Gregg-Adams-sponsored forum bringing together leaders and decision-makers from surrounding communities for the express purpose of creating dialogue and exchanging information. In this way, the council connects the installation with communities through the dissemination of information supports strong relationships and effective communication.

