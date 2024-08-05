CSAF and CMSAF visit Team Kirtland

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M.— Gen. David Allvin, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi visited here Aug. 6.



The purpose of their visit was to witness the Kirtland mission firsthand and to meet the Kirtland team members who maintain global deterrence.



“It’s been a great day here at Kirtland,” said Allvin. “It’s clear that we have great Airmen here doing the country’s work.”



Engaging with Kirtland not only allowed Allvin and Flosi to connect with Airmen but to also understand Team Kirtland’s unique perspectives and challenges, such as the collaboration of over 108 mission partners across base and a geographically separated unit at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., the 377th Test and Evaluation Group.



One stop on the tour was the Kirtland Underground Munitions and Maintenance Storage Complex, a facility that represents the primary mission of the host wing at Kirtland. The 898 Munitions Squadron planned and executed the DoD’s busiest nuclear shipping schedule in 27 years by moving more than 300 assets to meet presidential national security objectives.



Later, Allvin and Flosi hosted an all-call and question and answer session.

During the all-call, the Air Force leaders impressed upon Kirtland the importance of reoptimizing for Great Power Competition, maintaining readiness in a dynamic security landscape, and the importance of collaborating as a team.



“We make sure that when the bad guys decide they want to compete, if they want to do it with their military, they will not do it today -- that’s called deterrence,” said Allvin. “If they make the bad decision, we make them pay for it -- we deter, we defeat.”



Allvin continued to emphasize the importance of preparedness, stating, “There are a few things we’re really focusing on that can take our existing force and make us more ready should something happen, and that’s the way we project power and the way we develop people and capabilities.”



To illustrate the team nature of readiness and being a good wingman, Allvin told a story about an Airman who previously pointed out an issue on the general’s uniform.



“We rely on each other. We take care of each other's back and we’re here for the team more so than we are for the individual. Everybody needs a wingman,” said Allvin. “This just reminds me that we are humbled occasionally. It was my mistake but we’ve got wingmen looking out for us.”



Allvin concluded the all-call stating he understands and appreciates Airmen’s sacrifices for the success of the team and fellow wingmen.



“Sacrifice is something you should celebrate because you’re doing it as part of a team that’s doing something purpose filled,” said Allvin. “That’s how we are going to sustain what it means to be an Airman in a time of consequence when threats are lurking and we need to be ready together. It means I am there for my team, I am there for my wingmen, and that’s why I’m an Airman. I’m proud of my sacrifice because I’m serving with some of the best people that the nation and world has to offer.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2024 Date Posted: 08.08.2024 15:30 Story ID: 478148 Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSAF and CMSAF visit Team Kirtland, by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.