Navy SEAL Officer Delivers Professional Development Seminar to Reserve Airmen

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Capt. (SEAL) Bill Wilson, USN (Ret.), a distinguished veteran with 28 years of service in the US Navy, recently delivered two professional development seminars during the August Unit Training Assembly at the 507th Air Refueling Wing Aug. 3.

These seminars, attended by non-commissioned officers and company-grade officers, provided valuable insights into leadership, risk management, and the critical balance between mission requirements and operational risk.

Wilson emphasized that the military represents a model of effective human relationships and organizational psychology. He highlighted the collaborative partnership between commissioned and non-commissioned officers within a unit, and the importance of agency and mutual respect in achieving successful outcomes.

“A lot of people think [the military] is this hierarchical structure where people don’t have agency and orders are barked out from the top, but it’s very much a partnership between commissioned and non-commissioned officers for the unit,” said Wilson.

During the seminars, Wilson candidly addressed the challenges faced by military personnel. He warned against the dangers of a false sense of urgency.

“Sometimes you have to tell the commander ‘I need six extra hours or we’re gonna kill somebody or hurt somebody,’” said Wilson. “There’s nothing we do in our job that’s worth killing somebodies’ kid over.”

Wilson also emphasized the responsibility inherent in leadership, and the importance of a good relationship between a leader and those they lead.

“The human factors in a unit are always more important than the material factors,” said Wilson. “I want [leaders] to look at these troops as someone else’s children that have been entrusted to them. You will get that honor nowhere else.”

While at the 507th ARW, Wilson also had the opportunity to observe Airmen aboard one of the Wing’s KC-135 Stratotankers.

“It was totally restorative being on that plane,” said Wilson. “It took me back 15 years looking at a weapons system and listening to young guys talk. They’re very enthusiastic about their systems.”

This seminar exemplifies the 507th ARW’s commitment to the professional development of their Reserve Airmen, despite the challenge of the busy schedule during Unit Training Assemblies. Training and development are what ensures the Wing’s citizen Airmen are ready to fuel the fight with combat-ready airpower.

