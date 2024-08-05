165th Medical Group conducts joint medical training in Japan, strengthens Asia-Pacific relations

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 165th Medical Group (MDG), 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 165th Medical Group (MDG), 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, pose for a photo at U.S. Naval Hospital, Okinawa, Japan, June 18, 2024. The 165th MDG completed this tour of duty assignment to train on basic medical procedures in a joint operations environment June 9-24, 2024. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

OKINAWA, Japan-- The 165th Medical Group (MDG), stationed at the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard (ANG), deployed to a U.S. Naval Hospital in Okinawa, Japan to train on basic medical procedures in a joint operations environment June 9-24, 2024.



The 165th MDG’s training in Japan reinforced the ANG’s ongoing commitment to support partnerships in the Asia-Pacific region, while giving them the opportunity to develop clinical skills and strengthen relationships between Guard and active-duty Airmen.



“Training at foreign treatment facilities provides ANG members the opportunity to improve adaptability and overcome challenges to support joint force collaboration,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Raoul P. Calimlim, deputy commander, 165th MDG. “This fosters growth between the United States and its international partners, while better preparing ANG members for future deployments and real-world events.”



While in Japan, 165th MDG Airmen augmented hospital staff by supporting triage and treatment. Their work helped alleviate critical staff shortages and expand patient care capabilities.



This training opportunity not only broadened Airmen’s experience serving in a joint environment with Japanese health professionals and active-duty service members, but it also allowed the group to sharpen patient care procedures in a multilingual environment.



“Ultimately, this training allowed 165th members to prepare for global challenges by gaining multicultural expertise to effectively respond in a joint environment so that we can better support our allied partners and contribute to international peace and security,” said Calimlim.