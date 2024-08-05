The future of Army nursing: ROTC cadets/nursing students in summer training at Walter Reed

Courtesy Photo | Army Col. Wendy Woodall (center), director for nursing and chief nursing officer at...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army Col. Wendy Woodall (center), director for nursing and chief nursing officer at Walter Reed and the consultant to the Army Surgeon General for Medical/Surgical Nursing, welcomes Army ROTC Cadets and nursing students Adam Zimmerman (left) and Tahjee Dingle, from East Carolina University, to Walter Reed for the Nurse Summer Training Program. see less | View Image Page

By Bernard S. Little

WRNMMC Command Communications





The future of Army and military nursing is training at Walter Reed this summer.



“We have six iterations of Army ROTC cadets/nursing students coming through [Walter Reed] this summer for the Nurse Summer Training Program (NSTP),” said Army Col. Wendy Woodall, director for nursing and chief nursing officer at WRNMMC and the consultant to the Army Surgeon General for Medical/Surgical Nursing. “It’s such an incredible program, and myself and several other leaders here at Walter Reed completed it, [although] it’s been a while,” she added.



Army 1st Lt. Jacob Fox, a medical/surgical nurse on 4W at Walter Reed and a coordinator for the cadets going through the NSTP at Walter Reed, explained the purpose of the training. “They are coming in staggered cohorts with a new cohort arriving every five days. They will be here until Aug. 21. The purpose of this program is to provide these ROTC cadets/nursing students with a preview of what life will be like after their commissioning.”



“As ROTC cadets, they are taught and tested in basic Soldier skills and infantry tactics. Many of them are coming here from Fort Knox, Kentucky, culminating their summer training. We are here to show them what their role as an Army nurse will be on a day-to-day basis by pairing them with active-duty Army registered nurses for 12-hour shifts,” said Fox.



He added that the cadets come from schools across the country, including East Carolina University, Northern Arizona University, University of South Dakota, Hawaii Pacific University, and others. “They applied for this program last school year and ranked their location preferences. Cadet Command then selected which students go to what location [because] other military treatment facilities have the same program.”



“More than anything, I wanted to see this duty station because Walter Reed would be my first choice [after graduating nursing school],” said Keiana Sieu, who attends the University of Hawaii and will graduate in December.



“At school, we do all of our clinicals in the civilian sector. I’ve shadowed some nurses at Tripler [Army Medical Center in Hawaii], but I wanted to see how other [military] hospitals are, particularly, Walter Reed,” Sieu continued. She added that NSTP is a great opportunity, helping her to sharpen her nursing skills.



Emily Smith, going into her senior year at Virginia Commonwealth University, explained she was an Army medic for more than four years before deciding to go to nursing school. “Being in ROTC has allowed me to see another avenue you can take to have a great Army career,” she said.



Like most cadets, she was introduced to the NSTP by her brigade nurse counselor. “It’s cool to work with the different branches [at Walter Reed], and there appears to be a lot more opportunities to do a variety of things in military nursing than in the civilian sector. There are labs you can do here, and courses for critical care and emergency room.”



Smith added that she’s also interested in the public policy nature of health care. During their time at Walter Reed, the cadets had the opportunity to visit the Capitol and meet with military medical officers who are on expansion assignments, some of whom advocate for the nursing profession. The cadets also met with White House and other specialty nurses, which she described as “motivating and inspiring.”



“I see how diverse your career can be in military nursing versus civilian nursing. In military nursing it appears you can impact so many more lives,” Smith said.



Meghan Rampolla, entering her senior year at Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania, explained that her grandfather attended the same school, which motivated her to go there. “My aunt was a nurse, and I decided that I wanted to follow in her footsteps, as well. I like the structure of nursing, and it also very rewarding to help people.”



Regarding the NSTP, Rampolla shared, “I really like how the nurses [at Walter Reed] take you under their wings and really explain the different aspects of nursing. It’s also a lot more hands-on and we’re getting more opportunities to see nurses at work and work alongside them because we’re here for 12 hours. At school, it’s just six-hour shifts.”



‘The Army needs nurses’



“The Army cannot do what it does without people in the medical fields, and nurses play a huge part in that,” added Rebeca Negron, who will graduate from James Madison University’s nursing program in December.

“I want to become a nurse because I want to contribute to that.”



“Walter Reed is a teaching hospital, and the nurses have been very open about explaining things to me,” Negron shared. Another rewarding aspect of the program Negron said she appreciates is rotating throughout the various nursing specialties at Walter Reed. “This is helping me think about which type of nurse I want to be,” she said.



“I was eager to participate in the NSTP program for a multitude of reasons, shared Adam Zimmerman, who attends East Carolina University College of Nursing. “First and foremost, NSTP has given me additional clinical experience that I wouldn’t be able to gain at my host school, allowing me to practice essential skills in a clinical setting. Additionally, I’m excited to meet and collaborate with other ROTC nursing students, current hospital leadership, and military nurse. This will provide me with a supportive network and valuable mentorship.”



“Most importantly, I want to get a taste of military nursing. I am eager for the unique challenges and rewards of providing the highest quality health care to military service members and their loved ones in a military environment. The combination of hands-on experience, collaboration with practicing professionals, and exposure to the military nursing environment will better prepare me for my transition to practice and service in the military,” Zimmerman added.



Sulleymarie Sanchez, a senior at Villanova University, shared similar sentiments. “It has been an amazing experience. I have been able to shadow many military nurses and learn the dynamics of the hospital. I have been given the opportunity to grow in my nursing interpersonal skills and I will return back to campus as a more confident student nurse,” she shared.



“The most rewarding part of NSTP is meeting the nurses who were just in my shoes a couple years ago,” Sanchez continued. “Many of them were willing to explain their thought process and let us participate in proper patient care. When I wanted to practice a skill, they always offered their guidance.”



University of Tennessee Martin senior Rita Eimer added that she’s enjoyed working in the different nursing specialties, including medical-surgical, emergency, intensive care, operating room, labor and delivery, and neonatal intensive care unit, while at Walter Reed. “I have become so much more confident in my nursing skills because of the great preceptors that I have gotten the chance to learn from each day on the floor,” she said.



“The thing that I have found most rewarding about NSTP, and nursing in general, is the impact we have on patients. We are with patients during some of their most vulnerable moments and it has truly made me feel like I am making a difference when I can be a comfort or reassurance to these patients. Even just a smile, comforting touch, or kind words can go a long way,” Eimer shared.



Leslie Calderon, also entering her last year of nursing school at the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas, echoed her sentiments.



“The most rewarding aspect of NSTP was the opportunity to build meaningful relationships with patients while actively contributing to their healing process. Engaging directly with diverse individuals, I was able to witness the resilience of the human spirit, learn from their stories, and observe the profound impact that compassionate care can have on recovery. Additionally, the hands-on experience in various clinical settings allowed me to apply critical thinking and evidence-based practice in real-world situations, enhancing my clinical skills and boosting my confidence,” Calderon explained.



“As I look forward to becoming an Army nurse, I am excited about the prospect of working in diverse environments, from combat zones to military hospitals, where I can apply my clinical skills and training in challenging, high-stakes situations,” Calderon added.



“My time at Walter Reed has shown me the various career paths and leadership roles available, which I find exciting and motivating,” said Emily Korinek, who attends the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “It has been so cool caring for veterans, active-duty Soldiers, and their dependents. My decision to become an Army nurse was driven by a desire to support those who protect and serve, and being part of their medical treatment team has been an honor,” she added.



“As one of very few nursing cadets who will be going into the U.S. Army Reserves, I wanted to see what the active-duty side of being a nursing officer would look like, and it has actually made me consider changing over to the active component,” said Richard Olsen, who will graduate from Idaho State University’s nursing program in December.



“There is a large variety of things to see and learn, floors to work on, and smart people to learn from. This hospital stands out because it actively puts training first and it has the resources and means to accomplish its goals, which are patient care and training our military medical forces,” said Olsen, a former combat engineer.



“I am excited to become a helpful member of the nurse corps and I want to continually build up others and my own knowledge base so that I can give the best care I can to our patients in the future,” he added.

“This rotation/assignment has been a blast, and as someone who has been in the Army for nearly 10 years, this has been one of the coolest and most awesome things I have done,” Olsen said.