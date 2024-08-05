34th Bomb Squadron demonstrates deterrence capabilities during CONUS-to-CONUS mission

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen | Aircrew from the 34th Bomb Squadron gather for a group photo after returning from a...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen | Aircrew from the 34th Bomb Squadron gather for a group photo after returning from a CONUS-to-CONUS bomber mission at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Aug. 2, 2024. U.S. Strategic Command supports the global effects coordination process, meaning we are prepared to facilitate both conventional and strategic strikes with other combatant commands in multiple geographic areas and domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen) see less | View Image Page

A pair of B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Bomb Squadron successfully executed a non-stop CONUS-to-CONUS mission from Ellsworth Air Force Base into the Indo-Pacific region Aug. 1-2, 2024, integrating with Allies and partners to enhance global security and strengthen a shared commitment to regional stability.



The higher headquarters directed mission, which lasted more than 31 hours and spanned 12,456 miles, demonstrated Ellsworth’s preparedness and the training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe.



“Rapid deployment and long-range strike are two critical capabilities the B-1 provides to combatant commanders.” said Lt. Col. Robert Wasil, 34th BS commander. “Launching missions like these from Ellsworth validates our unique capability to hold any target at risk, anywhere on the globe, at a moment’s notice. Most importantly, it reassures our Allies and partners while forcing our potential adversaries to reconsider their actions.”



Wasil added that these missions are a true testament to teamwork.



“It is certainly more than the highly trained and disciplined aviators of the 34th Bomb Squadron,” Wasil said. “These missions take expertise and absolute dedication from our world class team here at the 28th Bomb Wing. Everyone plays their part from maintenance and airfield operations specialists to intelligence and air traffic control. It takes an entire team to drive these missions forward.”



Bomber C2C missions, alongside other military operations and exercises in the region, demonstrate crew readiness to employ lethal capabilities across the globe. These missions are intended to deter adversaries; assure Ally and partner nations; strengthen interoperability; maintain and demonstrate readiness across the globe.