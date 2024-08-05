Respectfully rocking it out

Photo By Roland Balik | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ryan Peterson, 436th Maintenance Squadron isochronal...... read more read more Photo By Roland Balik | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ryan Peterson, 436th Maintenance Squadron isochronal aircraft structural maintenance noncommissioned officer in charge, plays the national anthem during the 436th Mission Generation Group change of command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 10, 2024. Col. Bary Flack relinquished command to Col. Ernest Cage in a ceremony officiated by Col. Chris McDonald, 436th Airlift Wing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik) see less | View Image Page

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. – Tech. Sgt. Ryan Peterson, 436th Maintenance Squadron Isochronal aircraft structural maintenance noncommissioned officer in charge, had only performed playing his guitar in a public setting twice during his high school junior and senior year talent show with his band.



The Kenosha, Wisconsin native has been playing the guitar since he was 10 years old and attributes his passion for the guitar to his father.



Peterson’s story begins when Col. Bary Flack, former 436th Mission Generation Group commander, requested a guitar player to perform the national anthem for the 2022 436th MGG awards ceremony.



“Everyone in the shop knew I played, but very few had seen and/or heard me play, including my flight chief and supervisor, Senior Master Sgt. Jasmine Jones,” said Peterson. “Since she was the flight chief, she received a tasker requesting a guitar player for [the] 2022 MGG awards ceremony.”



Without any context, Jones asked him, “Can you even play the guitar?” to which Peterson replied, “Yes, why do you ask?” She then told him of the opportunity. Although she trusted him, he was still required to send in a video of his guitar-playing skills.



“A solo performance is much more intimidating because all focus is on me,” Peterson explained. “I absolutely wanted to play!”



He submitted an audition video and was selected to perform.



Then, Peterson had never played the national anthem. It took him about a week to learn the traditional version of the anthem.



“I was very nervous at the first performance to the point of sweating profusely,” he reflected. “To this day, I still get a little nervous playing in front of crowds but when I start playing, the adrenaline kicks and the nerves subside.”



In his opinion, the request for his guitar solo versus the traditional singing of the anthem at ceremonies is usually for one specific reason.



“It is very much a personal preference,” Peterson explains. “The human voice is a beautiful instrument, but nothing beats the roar of a distorted electric guitar.”



“The hardest part to play is the transition into the ‘And the rockets red glare’ due to the large shift in position on the fretboard,” said Peterson.



Being in the Air Force for 12 years, he compared his career field to playing the guitar, mentioning both share similarities.



“Aircraft structural maintenance is very much an art form as is playing guitar,” said Peterson. “My job requires muscle memory, feel, attention to detail for tasks such as drilling and hand fabrication of [aircraft] parts which takes a lot of practice to be proficient, very much like techniques used to play a guitar.”



Peterson mentors Airmen by telling them that practicing skills in their job will make them proficient as they progress in their careers.



“The main point that I make is that it is not a race, but [that] time and efficiency are required to become proficient,” said Peterson. “Also, it is okay to take a step back to assess a situation to mitigate a potential mistake. I prefer jobs to get done correctly at a slower pace because the individual is taking the time to hone their skills rather than rushing.”



Peterson also believes his hobby is a conduit for communication and makes him more approachable between Airmen and him.



“I believe that it does,” he said. “Sharing what you enjoy creates a personable connection which is necessary for a healthy work environment. I hope that I inspire people to further pursue their hobbies or learn a new skill based on their interests.”



Just like playing his guitar, Peterson takes his job seriously.



“An order of operations is necessary for both,” he explained. “The C-5M isochronal inspection process requires coordination between many sections–much like people playing a song. If the guitar player in a band were to start [playing] a song in the middle, the other members would be very confused.”



Playing the best version of a song is comparable to accomplishing an isochronal inspection.



In his job position, Peterson is responsible for directing the C-5 major iso process involving aircraft structural maintenance which consists of 82 inspection work cards totaling 555 individual inspection items–a crucial job to ensure the U.S. Air Force’s C-5 fleet stays ready to deliver.



Since 2022, Peterson has also performed the national anthem at three retirement ceremonies and most recently at the 436th MGG change of command.



In a social media post, Flack stated “This young man rocked it out at the MGG Change of Command! Talented beyond measure.”



“My biggest inspiration and mentor is my father, Terry Peterson,” said Ryan. “He started playing at the age of 8 to 10 years old. He taught me how to play and exposed me to the wide variety of music that I enjoy.”



Peterson seizes challenging opportunities, both personal and professional, creating good lines of communication, being a good mentor and honing one’s job skills; attributes that make for a model noncommissioned officer.