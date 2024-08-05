U.S. Army Garrison-Poland Conducts Crucial OPSEC Level II Training

The U.S. Army Garrison-Poland and instructors from the Mission Command Center of Excellence, Operations Security Support Element recently held a significant training session in Poland, focusing on Operational Security, known as OPSEC Level II. OPSEC Level II training is aimed to equip soldiers with the essential skills and knowledge needed to protect sensitive information and mitigate risks in an increasingly complex and interconnected global landscape. It is an. Important aspect of daily lives and missions for Soldiers currently serving in Poland.



“Soldiers arriving to a new region in Poland find themselves in a dynamic operational environment with multiple threats,” said Mr. Larry Smith, OPSEC Program Manager, USAG-Poland. “This is constantly challenging our ability to maintain operational security, and this training is tailored to provide them with the right tools for mission success.”



Operational Security is an important planning factor in military strategy. The OPSEC Level II course teaches Soldiers to identify, control, and protect generally unclassified information that adversaries could exploit to disrupt military operations. Instructors focus on the intricacies of operational security, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding critical information. Soldiers gain the ability to learn and recognize what constitutes sensitive information, understand potential threats, and implement measures to protect this information from adversaries.



OPSEC Level II training provides students with the groundwork to develop security plans for operations. Soldiers are taught to think strategically about how to protect sensitive information and develop adaptable plans for various scenarios and threats. By merging OPSEC and risk management, Soldiers are able to prevent potential leaks and threats. This includes securing physical locations and communications, as well as educating personnel about the dangers of social media and other communication forms that adversaries could exploit.



Col. Tim Sikorsky, Director of Information Operations, V Corps said, “OPSEC needs to be a habit across the force.” He went on to describe the importance of conducting OPSEC Level II classes by saying, “trained OPSEC managers can operationalize these concepts. Strong OPSEC practices allow us to disrupt and frustrate our adversaries and preserve options for our commanders.”



Soldiers participate in various practical exercises throughout the course. During the practical exercises, Soldiers learn how to secure their communications and apply the lessons learned ensuring that sensitive information remains out of adversaries’ reach.



By equipping soldiers with the knowledge and skills to safeguard sensitive information, the U.S. Army ensures that future operations are not compromised by information leaks or other security breaches. This proactive approach to operational security is essential in today’s rapidly changing and increasingly interconnected world.



The OPSEC Level II training conducted in Poland is part of a broader effort by the U.S. Army to enhance operational security across all levels of the military.



“I’ve learned that OPSEC training serves as a critical component for Soldiers and civilians to effectively manage and develop OPSEC programs,” said Sgt. 1st. Class Lisa Alvarez of the 317th Military Police Battalion. “I gained a deeper understanding of prevention and the necessary measures required to protect critical information.”



At the end of the three day course, Soldiers learned the critical importance of Operational Security related to military operations, ensuring the protection of sensitive information from adversaries. More Soldiers will gained the necessary skills and knowledge to enhance security in the changing landscape of thee European theater, specifically in Poland. Operational Security will be further implemented and demonstrated in the daily activities of U.S. Army Garrison-Poland.

