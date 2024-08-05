Corps of Engineers inducts Forest Lake, Minn., resident to district’s Hall of Fame

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, recently named Jon Hendrickson of Forest Lake, Minnesota, as its 2024 hall of fame inductee.



Hendrickson was honored for his exemplary service to the St. Paul District and the Corps of Engineers. Over the course of his 36-year career, Hendrickson served as a senior hydraulic engineer, advancing to the role of a regional technical specialist for ecosystem and water quality for the Mississippi Valley Division. His early work with the district’s Environmental Management Program was the proving ground for many of the river engineering technical solutions and construction methods that we term today as “Engineering with Nature.”



During his career, Hendrickson was generous in sharing his knowledge of river engineering and ecosystem restoration, mentoring river professionals throughout the division and nationally through work groups dedicated to advancing ecological river design and fostering strong relationships both internally and with our external partners. Hendrickson provided insight and guidance on nearly every habitat restoration project undertaken by the St. Paul District in the last 30 years, leaving an imprint on the Mississippi and Minnesota River programs.



“Jon’s [Hendrickson] love for the land and natural resources permeates how he approached his work in water resources and ecosystem restoration. Jon’s calm demeanor, focus on science, and respect for the operational needs of study partners helped him deliver sustainable solutions and protection for natural resources,” said St. Paul District Commander Col. Eric Swenson. “Jon’s dedicated service to his country as an engineer, mentor, and steward of our natural resources leaves a lasting legacy on the St. Paul District and contributes to the advancement of our nation in the area of ecosystem restoration.”

