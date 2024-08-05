Photo Story: Fort McCoy DES Police, Fire respond to emergency situation with immediate response

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy DES Police, Fire respond to emergency situation with immediate response

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                            

    Firefighters and police officers with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) respond to an emergency situation July 25, 2024, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Deputy Fire Chief Brady Brever with the DES Fire Department said firefighters safely stopped a heated brakes emergency on a military trailer with an immediate response.

    “The fire department deployed a handline to cool the brakes and checked the temperature with a thermal imaging camera,” Brever said.

    B Shift firefighters combined their skills to successfully complete the response, Brever said, along with police personnel providing additional support.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

