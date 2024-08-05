Photo Story: Fort McCoy DES Police, Fire respond to emergency situation with immediate response

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Firefighters and police officers with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Firefighters and police officers with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) respond to an emergency situation July 25, 2024, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Deputy Fire Chief Brady Brever with the DES Fire Department said firefighters safely stopped a heated brakes emergency on a military trailer with an immediate response. “The fire department deployed a handline to cool the brakes and checked the temperature with a thermal imaging camera,” Brever said. B Shift firefighters combined their skills to successfully complete the response, Brever said, along with police personnel providing additional support. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Firefighters and police officers with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) respond to an emergency situation July 25, 2024, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Deputy Fire Chief Brady Brever with the DES Fire Department said firefighters safely stopped a heated brakes emergency on a military trailer with an immediate response.



“The fire department deployed a handline to cool the brakes and checked the temperature with a thermal imaging camera,” Brever said.



B Shift firefighters combined their skills to successfully complete the response, Brever said, along with police personnel providing additional support.



