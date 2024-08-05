New laundry machines, QR maintenance codes signal start of $18 million barracks furniture upgrades

Photo By Sgt. Andrew Skiver | New washers and dryers are delivered and installed in laundry rooms of the bachelor...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Andrew Skiver | New washers and dryers are delivered and installed in laundry rooms of the bachelor enlisted quarters at Building 1140 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 6, 2024. A $17.8 million investment of furniture, including new mattresses, drapes, linens, secretaries, beds, chairs, nightstands and laundry machines has been made to improve quality of life for Marines and Sailors across 19 BEQs on MCB Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andrew Skiver) see less | View Image Page

It was sunny and humid day last June when Dakota Wrenn, a supply technician with Supply Management Division, G-4, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCIEAST-MCB) Camp Lejeune, learned 12 washing machines and 24 dryers at Wounded Warrior Battalion-East needed to be replaced as soon as possible.



By June 13, the maintenance work tickets were initiated, and four days later, the Supply Management Division had removed the old machines and completed the installation of 12 new washers and 24 new dryers.



Since April of this year, MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune G-4 Supply Management Division has replaced or repaired over 1,200 washers and dryers. The upgrades are part of a larger initiative to improve the quality of life in barracks across MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River by upgrading or replacing appliances and furniture in Marines’ living areas.



“In a nutshell, we’ve ordered over $17.8 million of brand new furniture, and we will begin the process of installing them in 19 barracks across Camp Lejeune and New River once the furniture arrives,” said Donald Allegretto, the division’s operations branch head. Room upgrades might include new mattresses, drapes, linens, secretaries, beds, chairs, or nightstands depending on the condition of the existing furniture, he said, adding an additional $7 million is being allocated to other installations for similar upgrades within MCIEAST.



Supply Management Division is currently in the process of placing new washer and dryer maintenance request labels in the form of QR codes on each machine as part of a base-wide initiative to improve the way maintenance requests are filed and tracked, according to Director Brian Ehrlich. The QR codes, he said, will make it easier for Marines and Sailors to submit requests directly from their smart phones.



Scanning the washer and dryer maintenance request QR code on a personal device opens a Marine or Sailors’ email application with a pre-filled email requiring some additional information. This includes building, floor and machine number, discrepancy with the machine, what unit the service member is with and their contact information. This new requesting system allows Supply Management Division to provide quick responses and keep service members informed about the progress of their maintenance request.



“Now the Marines are able to track the progress of their request via the email they used when inputting the request,” said Ehrlich. “Our team reaches out to every single Marine to make sure they know we are working on it.”



Ehrlich also emphasized the laundry machine repair codes are totally separate from QSRMax, a new barracks maintenance request system Marines can use to track maintenance issues they identify in their rooms with their cell phones.



The team looks forward to providing upgrades to more Marines and Sailors in the future and are positive of the effects their efforts will have on quality of life.



“Our overall goal is to provide an efficient and professional service to our Marines and Sailors residing within the BEQs,” said Deputy Director John Basurto. “This year, having the opportunity to affect the quality of life for so many service members is a great achievement, however we know that there is a lot more work that needs to be done, and as long as the funding is available, our staff remains ready and willing to continue these efforts.”