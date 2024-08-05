Thunderbirds scheduled to perform at Klamath Falls airshow next year

Courtesy Photo | The 173rd Fighter Wing will welcome back the U.S. Air Force’s premier aerial...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The 173rd Fighter Wing will welcome back the U.S. Air Force’s premier aerial demonstration team, the Thunderbirds, for the Wings and Eagles Airshow and Kingsley Field Open House, July 19-20, 2025. The public is invited to enjoy a wide variety of civilian and military performers, which will be announced at a later date, and admission is free. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

The 173rd Fighter Wing will welcome back the U.S. Air Force’s premier aerial demonstration team, the Thunderbirds, for the Wings and Eagles Airshow and Kingsley Field Open House, July 19-20, 2025.



“The Wings and Eagles Airshow will showcase the Thunderbirds, with one aircraft being flown by a previous Kingsley F-15 instructor pilot,” said Col. Lee Bouma, 173rd Fighter Wing commander. This will be the first time since 2008 that the Thunderbirds have been featured in Southern Oregon.



The public is invited to enjoy a wide variety of civilian and military performers, which will be announced at a later date, and admission is free.



“Please mark your calendar and come share the weekend with us, enjoying military aviation,” said Bouma. “This is one way we can give back to our amazing community that supports us so well.”



The Wings and Eagles Airshow will be held in conjunction with the Sentry Eagle air-to-air combat exercise, one of the Air National Guard’s largest air-to-air exercises. This exercise provides military pilots of the National Guard, Active Duty and Reserve components a forum in which to test their flying skills.



Additional information will be shared on the 173rd Fighter Wing website at https://www.173fw.ang.af.mil/ and on the wing’s social media pages.



For more information about the Wings and Eagles Airshow or the Sentry Eagle air-to-air combat exercise contact the 173rd FW Public Affairs Office at (541) 885-6677.