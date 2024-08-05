Operational support Airman proves vital to flying mission success at Lakenheath

Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England – At the heart of this installation, the precision and capability of the wing’s airpower are on full display through the coordinated efforts of the 48th Operations Support Squadron. One airman’s relentless dedication and exceptional skills are pivotal in ensuring the seamless execution of the 48th Fighter Wing’s flying mission.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Taylor Lair, 48th OSS F-15 scheduling and training lead, plays a key role in orchestrating the complex choreography required for maintaining flying operations for two F-15 Strike Eagle and two F-35A Lightning II squadrons.



“On any given day, I can be found meticulously organizing airspace and coordinating essential support such as air refueling, C2, ground-controlled interception, threat transmitters, and communication frequencies for the fighter squadrons,” said Lair.



“My responsibilities demand constant communication with the London Area Control Center Aerospace Scheduling Agency, to secure and deconflict airspace for both our fighter jets and the RAF Mildenhall’s U.S. Air Force KC-135s.”



Lair’s role also requires her to facilitate integration between partner nations and the installation’s four fighter squadrons, as well as other wings across U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa.



At the end of each day, Lair sends out detailed schedules for the next day’s operations. These schedules contain mission-critical information such as aerial refueling windows, airspace allocations, and flying window availability.



Her journey to the 48th OSS began unexpectedly. Originally a member of a squadron’s aviation resource management office. Last October she transitioned to the wing scheduling office at the 48th OSS.



In this new environment, she faced the challenge of learning and mastering 12 new daily tasks, including negotiating the needs of all four fighter squadrons with the needs of U.K. and other external agencies.



“Senior Airman Lair's exceptional adaptability and dedication quickly became apparent," said Master Sgt. Victoria Hartley, 493rd FS senior enlisted leader. “Within a month, she had taken over a non-commissioned officer position as the 48 FW flying hour program manager, responsible for aligning each aircraft's hours and sorties with maintenance analysis and reporting to Air Combat Command.”



Hartley praised Lair’s contributions to the 48th OSS team as transformative, noting that she has created 90% of the available continuity and trained five personnel on the wing’s scheduling and flying hour program.

