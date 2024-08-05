Weaving Stars and Stories: The Hidden Talent of SPC Tatianna Montero

Photo By Staff Sgt. Emely Opio-Wright | SPC Tatianna Montero, 112th Special Operations Signal Battalion, 528th Sustainment...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Emely Opio-Wright | SPC Tatianna Montero, 112th Special Operations Signal Battalion, 528th Sustainment Brigade (SO)(A) shows off her weaved stars on Aug. 1, 2024, on Fort Liberty N.C. Montero has discovered a unique means of balancing the demands of military life by crafting intricate paper stars—a practice she initiated during her deployment to Qatar, which has since evolved into a cherished ritual that provides both personal solace and fosters meaningful connections within her unit. (U.S. Army Photo by SSG Emely Opio-Wright) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA—During her military service, SPC Tatianna Montero has found a unique way to balance the rigors of Army life with a creative passion that has become her hidden talent: crafting tiny paper stars. This simple yet meaningful hobby has not only provided her with a personal sense of peace but has also served as a bridge for connection and camaraderie within her unit.



Montero was born in Texas and adopted by her aunts at the age of three. Her early childhood was marked by frequent relocations due to one of her aunts' military career as a cook, leading her to claim Virginia as home—a place where she spent the most time growing up.



In early 2020, just before her deployment to Qatar, Montero found a tutorial for making paper stars through the internet by mere chance. She saw this as an opportunity to bring a piece of creative joy with her during what would be a challenging time away from home.



“I was looking for something to pass the time and stumbled on this simple tutorial,” said Montero. “I bought a bunch of pre-cut strips of designed paper and a little plastic jar that I labeled ‘Star Chamber.’ Every day, I’d make a star or two, and it was satisfying to see the jar slowly fill up.”



Though her military schedule is demanding, Montero finds moments to continue her craft. She often uses downtime during staff duty to make a few stars, adding to her collection little by little. While her talent might seem modest, it has unexpectedly become a tool for socialization within her unit. The colorful jar often intrigues fellow soldiers, initially mistaking the stars for candy. The discovery that Montero made each one herself sparks conversations and even leads to impromptu lessons in star-making.



The stars became more than just a hobby; they were a source of comfort during a challenging time. “It really helped me during that time to have a little spark of joy,” Montero says. “As of August, I’ve made 2,645 stars.”



The impact of this talent on her military role is subtle yet significant. While it doesn't directly influence her duties, the stars symbolize her ability to find balance and joy in small, creative pursuits, even amid a structured military environment. This balance has, in turn, enhanced her interactions with others, providing a talking point and a way to connect with those around her.



Montero's decision to join the Army was driven by a desire for independence and financial stability. With no clear path ahead after high school, she saw the military as a way to gain purpose and direction in her life. This choice has not only given her the structure she sought but also allowed her to maintain and develop her creative talents, which continue to enrich her life and the lives of those around her.



“It’s funny how something so simple can bring so much joy and create bonds with the people around you,” said Montero.



In a military career often defined by discipline and routine, Montero's paper stars serve as a reminder of the importance of creativity and the simple joys that can bring people together, no matter where the journey takes them.