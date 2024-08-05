Future Soldiers, Sailors swear in at SMD Symposium

Photo By Allen Meeks | Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense...... read more read more Photo By Allen Meeks | Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, administers the oath of enlistment to 22 future Soldiers and 12 future Sailors at a swearing in ceremony, Aug. 7, during the 2024 Space and Missile Defense Symposium at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Ala. (U.S. Army photo by Allen Meeks) see less | View Image Page

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – In the presence of those who served have their nation and those still serving, 34 future service members raised their right hands and pledged to defend America.



Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command administered the oath of enlistment to 22 future Soldiers and 12 future Sailors, Aug. 7, in the South Hall of Huntsville’s Von Braun Center.



“This is truly an honor to be a part of this event,” said USASMDC Command Sgt. Maj. John W. Foley. “What a great day to be here for this joint ceremony. This is the third year we have been honored to do this. Last year we had eight Soldiers and this year we have more than 30 future Soldiers and Sailors participating.”



Foley said that their call to serve is a testament to their commitment to defend this great country.



“I want to thank their family and friends who pushed, inspired, motivated and helped them succeed in life,” Foley said. “You are an integral part of who they are, and who they will be in the future as they serve our nation and the armed forces.”



The future Soldiers and Sailors include high school seniors and recent graduates of Tennessee Valley high schools, as well as some who call home further away.



The future Soldiers are: Kendrick Blackmon, Cailyn Bretzik, Jovan Carson, Denico Davis, Damien Endlebert, Sabrina Denson, Christopher Hardy, Keyonna Harris, Isaiah Johnston, Jamichael McCall, Jerry McCoy, Roosevelt Merchant, Trenton Messer, Bailey Moore, Kurtis Pettway, Victoria Poe, Desmond Robinson, Ferretiz Sanchez, Cory Shows, Xavier Spratt, Thomas Walker and Vincent Wilhite.



“I want to serve my country and ultimately I believe the Army will give me endless opportunities,” Denson said. “I feel honored to be able to serve. If anyone has any aspirations to do something greater than yourself, by all means pursue it because it will pay off in the future.”



The future Sailors are: Amari Bennett, Bailey Birchfield, William Boarders, Jacob Boleware, Andrew Burns, Jacob Dempsey, Michael Harper, Austin McGinley, Jacob Miller, April Morris, David Muller and Marylene Thompson.



For some, joining the military is a chance to follow the path of those who have served before. One future Sailor said he wanted to honor a special family member.



“I wanted to follow in my grandfather’s footsteps,” McGinley said. “Growing up, he was my G.I. Joe and taught me everything I know about the military. I wanted to do something to make him proud. Even though he isn’t here with me, I know he’s watching over me.”



McGinley said that joined the Navy to better himself and to grow as a leader.



“I love my country and everyone in it,” he added. “I am ready to go. The sooner the better.”