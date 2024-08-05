Crossroads Elementary School hosts National Night Out

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. – Service members, base personnel and their families defied the evening heat and attended the National Night Out, an annual event held to foster relations between police officers and community members at the Crossroads Elementary School on base, August 6, 2024.



Military police officers, fire and emergency medical service members with Quantico supported the event with a variety of demonstrations for attendees, including CPR instruction, an inflatable fire-safety house walk through, and tours of a P-19 Aircraft Rescue, a fire engine and other fire fighting vehicle tours.



Cpl. Jorge Ruiz, a military patrolman with the Quantico military police, said the Crossroads Elementary School was a trusted space for families and a familiar place for police officers.



“So just having that familiarity will hopefully grab people’s attention and encourage more people to participate,” he added.



Originally established in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch, National Night Out promoted safety in communities through unity, and it grew in popularity to display neighborhood camaraderie and good will through block parties, parades and cookouts.



“National Night Out is a chance for the community to get to know us, not just law enforcement officers, but fire, EMS, fire-crash rescue, on a more personal level,” said Lance Cpl. Alexander Boreggo, a military police officer. “The community can ask questions that they have and been thinking about, and it gives a chance for us to get to know them a little bit better too. We can have them tell us what they would like to see from us and how we can better ourselves as first responders. “



The events main attraction consisted of three demonstrations from the MCB Quantico Security Battalion Military Police K-9 unit. Audience members were shown how the dogs reflect Marines in their ability to render instant obedience to all orders, an important quality in their potentially dangerous line of work, and also how they can sniff out dangerous or illegal substances without assistance.



The evening culminated in a display of the K-9’s strength and persistence. Cpl. Cameron Arbeiter, a K-9 handler with the military police, donned a bite suit designed to protect him from the dog’s sharp teeth and played the role of the ‘bad guy’ in various situations. The K-9 was let loose by Arbeiter’s fellow handler, and he was quickly taken to the ground and kept there after a failed mock-escape.



“National Night Out is important because it shows the community that we actually want to help them; that we actually care about their wellbeing, and all we want is for them to be safe,” said Boreggo. “So that they know that late at night - the morning, middle of the day - no-matter what time of day, that there’s someone there to lookout for them and keep them safe.”

