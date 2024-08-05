Polish Apache Initiative Takes Flight: V Corps Boosts NATO Unity

INOWROCŁAW, Poland. – In a significant boost to security cooperation and NATO interoperability, V Corps has launched the Polish Apache Initiative in collaboration with the Polish military. V Corps, the Army's only forward deployed warfighting headquarters, set the stage for aviation integration by conducting a Polish Apache Initiative summit designed to meet interoperability and training objectives between Polish and NATO aviation units. The summit, starting on 6 August, focused on educating organizational leaders on AH-64 organizations, combat tactics and maintenance consideration during the two-day event in Inowroclaw. The initiative comprises three main components: the Apache Initiative Summits, Apprenticeships, and Partnership Exercises.



This effort is aligned with a $2 billion Foreign Military Financing direct loan to Poland announced by the U.S. President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on March 12, 2024. The loan, which enables Poland to purchase additional U.S. defense equipment, aims to strengthen both Polish and U.S. defense capabilities and support jobs within the U.S. defense industry. As part of this initiative, the U.S. has also offered to sell Poland 96 AH-64 Apache helicopters. This sale is a significant step in providing Poland’s armed forces with cutting-edge capabilities, reinforcing NATO’s defensive posture, and further supporting the U.S. defense sector.



“We're proud to support our Polish allies in integrating the AH-64E Apache, enhancing our combined strength and bolstering NATO's eastern flank,” said Col. Ryan Kendall, commander of the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade. “This collaboration is key to building a combat credible Polish attack aviation capability through shared expertise and training.”



The Polish Apache Initiative summit involves a series of focused leader engagements aimed at increasing interoperability by discussing command and control, tactics, training, and maintenance. On October 2023, a summit took place at Bismarck Kaserne, U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, and involved 45 participants from the Netherlands, Poland, and the United Kingdom. The summit focused on sharing tactics, lessons learned, and available resources to enhance interoperability among NATO allies.



The overall initiative educates organizational leaders on AH-64 organizations, combat tactics, and maintenance considerations. It also provides small unit leaders with knowledge on the employment and sustainment of AH-64 platoons and companies, ultimately building interoperability and collective training proficiency through multinational training events.



Key tasks of the summit include addressing how Polish divisions and corps will integrate these attack helicopters into combined arms maneuvers in deep and close areas. This involves a thorough analysis of the DOTMLPF-P (Doctrine, Organization, Training, Materiel, Leadership and Education, Personnel, Facilities, and Policy) considerations of a U.S. Army AH-64 Battalion.



“Poland is a valued ally, integrating the same Apache aircraft into both of our military systems fosters a strong, symbiotic relationship. This alignment not only enhances our collaborative efforts but also improves air-to-ground integration. With their own Apaches now in service, we'll achieve greater synergy between our aircraft and their ground forces, leading to more effective joint operations,” said Chief Warrant Officer 5 Raleigh Strabala, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Maintenance Officer. “We are preparing our forces and our NATO Alliance to be stronger together.”



The summit is not only a platform for education but also a catalyst for strengthening ties and fostering mutual understanding among NATO allies.



“Our goal is to build relationships with the Polish and give them a good understanding of some of the great opportunities and challenges we’ve faced since integrating the Apaches 40 years ago,” said Lt. Col. Jeffrey Meinders. “It’s imperative that our lessons learned can quickly become their success stories.”

