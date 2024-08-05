Soldier overcomes adversity to strengthen personal, professional life

Photo By Pachari Middleton | Sgt. Sa’Teedra Jones prepares for training at the weapons range June 12, 2024, while...... read more read more Photo By Pachari Middleton | Sgt. Sa’Teedra Jones prepares for training at the weapons range June 12, 2024, while stationed at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Jones, a human resources NCO for the 595th Transportation Brigade (SDDC), heads to Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson, SC, for drill sergeant duty. (U.S. Army photo by Pachari Middleton) see less | View Image Page

CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait -- Strong. It’s one of the words Sgt. Sa’Teedra Jones uses to describe herself. After a year with the 595th Transportation Surface Brigade (SDDC) at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, she’s taking that strength and heading back to where her Army journey began—Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. But this time, instead of a recruit, she’ll be a drill sergeant.



It takes more than just physical strength to be entrusted with transitioning civilians into combat-ready Soldiers, but Jones felt her nearly seven years in the Army and turbulent childhood built up the fortitude required.



“I really started at the age of three hopping from home to home,” Jones recalled. She considers herself lucky family members looked after her and her siblings.



When Jones was 14, the courts asked her to make the heartbreaking choice of choosing who would raise her. She chose her grand-aunt and grand-uncle, both pastors, who’d essentially been looking after them all along. That family came with three new siblings.



“I knew all of the brothers from church,” Jones said. “They never treated me any differently. I never felt any different. Those were my brothers.”



The middle brother, Nathan, encouraged her to join the Army, telling her he’d always wanted to join. He emphasized his support by helping her study for the ASVAB and running with her at the high school track.



“I remember sitting on that track and him telling me ‘You’re going to do great. You’re going to do it. You’re going to be in the Army,’” Jones said.

Three weeks before Jones entered basic training, Nathan, only in his mid-20s, suddenly passed away.



Jones admitted she was devastated but managed to push through the training. “It was a dark time and place. I just felt like I made it through ten weeks of hell, but the reason I joined is because I had people—my adoptive parents and my brother--pushing me, believing I could make it, even when I didn’t believe in myself.”



Now a mother, Jones felt her childhood made her want to be a better parent. As the oldest sibling, she had always looked after her brothers and sisters. “My childhood was motherhood,” she explained, though she admits she was terrified when she was pregnant with her daughter.



“One thing I thought I was going to struggle with was expressing my emotions and my love because I didn’t have that from my biological parents,” she said, though she admitted her fears were washed away the minute she looked at her little girl, who also brought Jones and her biological mother together.



“She moved to Temple to help me raise my daughter. I’m truly grateful to have that relationship with her now.”



A son followed soon after for Jones. He shares his middle name, Ryan, with Nathan.



In a final tribute, on Jones’ right forearm is a tattoo with wings and the letters “LLN.”



“Long live Nathan,” explained Jones. “I felt like it was finally time to let it go. The wings represent him as my personal guardian angel—like he’s there for me. I also feel like it represents his freedom, like he’s gone, but never forgotten. Ever.”



As she prepares for the next step in her Amy journey, Jones knows the time at Fort Jackson will be filled with memories.



“Half of me is a little bit nervous because I remember Private Sanders walking on that drill pad and I was afraid. And now, as Sergeant-promotable Jones walking on that drill pad, I’m still nervous. But I’m stronger. I’m wiser. I’m knowledgeable and I’m dedicated. It’s two different people on that drill pad. And if we could turn and look at one another, I would let Private Sanders know that you’re going to make it. You’re going to get through it. You’re going to come out stronger at the end.”