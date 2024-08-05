501st CSW hosts first ALS class on RAF Alconbury

The 501st Combat Support Wing (CSW) recently graduated its first ever class of Airman Leadership School (ALS) students. 16 students representing 12 squadrons and groups across the wing, in addition to two instructors from RAF Feltwell, were pioneers in demonstrating a potential new capability for the 501st.



“Being an instructor for the first ALS class at the 501st Combat Support Wing has given me a unique opportunity to contribute to the professional growth of our Airmen,” said Tech. Sgt. Kenda Gallo, Kisling Noncommissioned Officer Academy Professional Military Education instructor. “It's been fulfilling to see the students develop their leadership skills and gain confidence throughout the course.”



The Mathies Airman Leadership School based out of RAF Feltwell conducted the ALS class via a mobile training team to bring this opportunity directly to the wing and highlight the importance of Enlisted Professional Military Education (EPME) mission in developing Airmen. ALS is the foundational level of enlisted leadership development. It is a comprehensive educational initiative designed to cultivate and enhance the leadership, supervision, and warfighting skills of Senior Airmen.



The ALS curriculum is 192 hours over 24 academic days, utilizing guided discussion and experiential exercises. The course is designed to meet several outcome-based objectives such as “Culture, Mission, Leadership & Supervision and Problem Solving,” said Gallo. “Throughout the course, students gain a deeper understanding of working within a team and how team dynamics and diverse perspectives can significantly impact the application of leadership. These experiences help [the students] appreciate the importance of collaboration, adaptability, and leveraging the strengths of their team members to achieve mission success.”



The long-term impact of this first ALS class on the 501st Combat Support Wing is significant. Gallo affirmed that the graduates will set a new standard for leadership within the wing, driving positive change and fostering a culture of excellence.



“Watching the Airmen grow throughout the course has been the most rewarding part of this experience,” recalled Gallo. “Facilitating 'lightbulb moments' that shift student thinking and help them gain new, valuable perspectives for their units is my top priority as an instructor. It's about more than just giving speeches, writing papers, and performing uniform inspections—it's about their overall development and readiness to lead.”



Congratulations go out to all the graduates which include:



Senior Airman Andrew Kozain Jr. - Joint Intelligence Operations Center European Command (Class Leader, Academic Achievement Winner)

Senior Airman Andrew Jackson - 422nd Air Base Squadron (Flight Leader)

Senior Airman Justin Harrington - 422nd Security Forces Squadron (Flight Leader)

Senior Airman Jason Cochran - 501st Combat Support Wing (John L. Levitow Award Winner)

Senior Airman Carl Proctor Jr. - 420th Munitions Squadron (Commandant Award Winner)

Senior Airman Michael Ames - 420th Air Base Squadron (Distinguished Graduate)

Senior Airman Amy Burgos - 422nd Communications Squadron

Senior Airman Isaiah McNair - 423rd Force Support Squadron

Senior Airman Nathan Oates - 422nd Communications Squadron

IS2 Ramon Vives-Quinones - NATO Intelligence Fusion Centre

Senior Airman Alice Chu - 423rd Communications Squadron

Senior Airman Christopher Glover - 422nd Medical Squadron

Senior Airman Sean Nosouhian - 422nd Security Forces Squadron

Senior Airman Kevin Powers 422nd Communications Squadron

Senior Airman Joshua Thompson - 420th Munitions Squadron

Senior Airman Gideon Wagner - 423rd Security Forces Squadron

